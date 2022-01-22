Rohit Ferro Tech : Corporate Governance Report for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2021

information provided by them.

Mr. Ankit Rungta and Mr. Ankit Jain, Independent Directors have placed their resignations before the Company w.e.f. 7th March, 2020, Mrs. Sujata Agarwal, Independent Director has placed her

Textual Information(1) resignation before the Company w.e.f. 29th May, 2020 and Mr. Sharat Malik, Independent Director has also placed his resignation before the Company w.e.f. 20th July, 2020. The same were put up before CoC by RP. However, none of the resignations were approved by CoC.

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson No Sr DIN Name of Committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of Date of Date of Remarks Number members directors Appointment Cessation 1 07672255 ANKIT JAIN Non-Executive - Chairperson 14-12-2016 Textual Independent Director Information(1) 2 06833458 SUJATA AGARWAL Non-Executive - Member 02-12-2014 Textual Independent Director Information(2) 3 06893793 ANKIT RUNGTA Non-Executive - Member 02-12-2014 Textual Independent Director Information(3)

Mr. Ankit Jain, Independent Director has placed his resignation before the Company w.e.f. 7th March, 2020 but the same was rejected by the CoC. He has completed his term as an Independent Director of

Textual Information(1) the Company on 13th December, 2021 as per the terms of his appointment but as per the Code of Insolvency & Bankruptcy , the terms of Mr. Ankit Jain will be in force even after expiry of his present term and he would be regarded as the member of the Board of Directors till further instruction of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Company in this regard.