Rohit Ferro Tech : Corporate Governance Report for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2021
General information about company
Scrip code
532731
NSE Symbol
ROHITFERRO
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE248H01012
Name of the entity
ROHIT FERRO-TECH LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2021
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2022
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
31-12-2021
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Any other
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Textual Information(1)
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No
No of post of
No of
No of
Number of
Chairperson
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Whether
Directorship
in listed
Directorship
in Audit/
Stakeholder
special
in listed
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
entities
Committee(s)
held in listed
Notes for
Notes for
Category 2
Category
Date
Initial Date
of
including
(Mr
Name of the
Category 1
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including
including this
entities
not
not
Sr
PAN
DIN
of
3 of
of
of
director
this listed
/
Director
of directors
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
this listed
listed entity
including this
providing
providing
directors
directors
Birth
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
Ms)
17(1A) of
resolution
months)
Regulation
entity (Refer
(Refer
listed entity
PAN
DIN
Listing
Regulation
Regulation
(Refer
17A of
Regulations]
17A(1) of
26(1) of
Regulation
Listing
Listing
Listing
26(1) of
Regulations)
Regulations
Regulations)
Listing
Regulations)
Non-
SURESH
Executive -
Not
13-
1
Mr
KUMAR
AESPP2029L
00032674
Non
07-
NA
07-04-2000
27-08-2007
260
1
0
1
0
Applicable
PATNI
Independent
1959
Director
ANKIT
Executive
Not
13-
2
Mr
AJWPP2920M
00034907
MD
01-
NA
30-09-2015
29-08-2019
75
1
0
0
0
PATNI
Director
Applicable
1985
RANJEET
Executive
Not
08-
3
Mr
KUMAR
AHKPB3056E
07479341
01-
NA
24-03-2016
24-03-2019
69
2
0
1
0
Director
Applicable
BURNWAL
1967
Non-
22-
SUJATA
Executive -
Not
4
Mrs
AKXPA1423C
06833458
11-
NA
02-12-2014
02-12-2019
84
3
3
5
4
AGARWAL
Independent
Applicable
1979
Director
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of post
No of
of
Number of
Chairperson
No of
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Whether
Directorship
Directorship
in listed
in listed
in Audit/
Stakeholder
special
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in
Notes for
Notes for
Name of
Category 2
Category
Date
Initial Date
of
including
including
(Mr
Category 1
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including
listed
not
not
Sr
the
PAN
DIN
of
3 of
of
of
director
this listed
this listed
/
of directors
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
this listed
entities
providing
providing
Director
directors
directors
Birth
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
entity
Ms)
17(1A) of
resolution
months)
Regulation
(Refer
entity (Refer
including
PAN
DIN
Listing
Regulation
this listed
17A of
Regulation
Regulations]
26(1) of
entity (Refer
Listing
17A(1) of
Listing
Regulation
Regulations)
Listing
Regulations)
26(1) of
Regulations
Listing
Regulations)
Non-
09-
SHARAT
Executive -
Not
5
Mr
AEUPM4121J
08529458
08-
NA
14-08-2019
14-08-2019
28
3
3
2
1
MALIK
Independent
Applicable
1968
Director
Non-
24-
ANKIT
Executive -
Not
6
Mr
ACTPR0588H
06893793
09-
NA
02-12-2014
02-12-2019
84
1
1
1
0
RUNGTA
Independent
Applicable
1984
Director
Non-
04-
ANKIT
Executive -
Not
7
Mr
AICPJ1998E
07672255
08-
NA
14-12-2016
14-12-2016
60
2
2
2
1
JAIN
Independent
Applicable
1988
Director
Text Block
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench, vide order dated 7th February, 2020 in
Company Petition No. 1214/KB/2018 has initiated CIRP under Section 7 of the Insolvency and
Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Mr Supriyo Kumar Chaudhuri (IP Registration No. IBBI/IPA-001/IP-
P00644/2017-18/11098) was appointed as IRP to manage affairs of the Company in accordance with
the provisions of the Code. He was later on confirmed as RP by Committe of Creditors at their 1st
meeting held on 5th March, 2020.
Mr. Ankit Rungta and Mr. Ankit Jain, Independent Directors have placed their resignations before the
Company w.e.f. 7th March, 2020, Mrs. Sujata Agarwal, Independent Director has placed her
resignation before the Company w.e.f. 29th May, 2020 and Mr. Sharat Malik, Independent
Director has also placed his resignation before the Company w.e.f. 20th July, 2020. The same were put
up before CoC by RP. However, none of the resignations were approved by CoC.
Textual Information(1)
Mr. Ankit Jain (DIN: 07672255)has completed his term as an Independent Director of the Company on
13th December, 2021 as per the terms of his appointment but as per the Code of Insolvency &
Bankruptcy, the terms of Mr. Ankit Jain will be in force even after expiry of his present term and he
would be regarded as the member of the Board of Directors till further instruction of Committee of
Creditors (CoC) of the Company in this regard.
There was modification in terms of service of Mr. R.K. Burnwal by Committee of Creditors from
Executive to Non-Executive Director.
The information about all the directors based on latest information available with company as no
information provided by them.
Annexure 1
II. Composition of Committees
Disclosure of notes on composition of committees explanatory Textual Information(1)
Annexure 1 Text Block
Mr. Ankit Rungta and Mr. Ankit Jain, Independent Directors have placed their resignations before the Company w.e.f. 7th March, 2020, Mrs. Sujata Agarwal, Independent Director has placed her
Textual Information(1) resignation before the Company w.e.f. 29th May, 2020 and Mr. Sharat Malik, Independent Director has also placed his resignation before the Company w.e.f. 20th July, 2020. The same were put up before CoC by RP. However, none of the resignations were approved by CoC.
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
No
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
07672255
ANKIT JAIN
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
14-12-2016
Textual
Independent Director
Information(1)
2
06833458
SUJATA AGARWAL
Non-Executive -
Member
02-12-2014
Textual
Independent Director
Information(2)
3
06893793
ANKIT RUNGTA
Non-Executive -
Member
02-12-2014
Textual
Independent Director
Information(3)
Sr Text Block
Mr. Ankit Jain, Independent Director has placed his resignation before the Company w.e.f. 7th March, 2020 but the same was rejected by the CoC. He has completed his term as an Independent Director of
Textual Information(1) the Company on 13th December, 2021 as per the terms of his appointment but as per the Code of Insolvency & Bankruptcy , the terms of Mr. Ankit Jain will be in force even after expiry of his present term and he would be regarded as the member of the Board of Directors till further instruction of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Company in this regard.
Mrs. Sujata Agarwal, Independent Director has placed her resignation before the Company w.e.f. 29th
Textual Information(2)
May, 2020 but the same was rejected by the CoC.
Textual Information(3)
Mr. Ankit Rungta, Independent Director has placed his resignation before the Company w.e.f. 7th
March, 2020 but the same was rejected by the CoC.
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
No
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
06893793
ANKIT RUNGTA
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
02-12-2014
Textual
Independent Director
Information(1)
2
07672255
ANKIT JAIN
Non-Executive -
Member
14-12-2016
Textual
Independent Director
Information(2)
3
08529458
SHARAT MALIK
Non-Executive -
Member
14-08-2019
Textual
Independent Director
Information(3)
Sr Text Block
Textual Information(1)
Mr. Ankit Rungta, Independent Director has placed his resignation before the Company w.e.f. 7th
March, 2020 but the same was rejected by the CoC.
Mr. Ankit Jain, Independent Director has placed his resignation before the Company w.e.f. 7th March,
2020 but the same was rejected by the CoC. He has completed his term as an Independent Director of
Textual Information(2)
the Company on 13th December, 2021 as per the terms of his appointment but as per the Code of
Insolvency & Bankruptcy , the terms of Mr. Ankit Jain will be in force even after expiry of his present
term and he would be regarded as the member of the Board of Directors till further instruction of
Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Company in this regard.
Mr. Sharat Malik, Independent Director has placed his resignation before the Company w.e.f. 20th
Textual Information(3)
July, 2020 but the same was rejected by the CoC.
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson
No
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
06833458
SUJATA
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
02-12-2014
Textual
AGARWAL
Director
Information(1)
2
00032674
SURESH KUMAR
Non-Executive - Non
Member
30-05-2014
PATNI
Independent Director
3
08529458
SHARAT MALIK
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
14-08-2019
Textual
Director
Information(2)
Sr Text Block
Mrs. Sujata Agarwal, Independent Director has placed her resignation before the Company w.e.f. 29th
Textual Information(1)
May, 2020 but the same was rejected by the CoC.
Mr. Sharat Malik, Independent Director has placed his resignation before the Company w.e.f. 20th
Textual Information(2)
July, 2020 but the same was rejected by the CoC.
Risk Management Committee
Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson
No
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
06833458
SUJATA AGARWAL
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
02-12-2014
Textual
Director
Information(1)
2
00032674
SURESH KUMAR
Non-Executive - Non
Member
07-05-2014
PATNI
Independent Director
3
07479341
RANJEET KUMAR
Executive Director
Member
30-05-2016
Textual
BURNWAL
Information(2)
Sr Text Block
Mrs. Sujata Agarwal, Independent Director has placed her resignation before the Company w.e.f. 29th
Textual Information(1)
May, 2020 but the same was rejected by the CoC.
There was modification in terms of service of Mr. R.K. Burnwal by Committee of Creditors from
Textual Information(2)
Executive to Non-Executive Director.
Other Committee
Sr
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Name of other committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Remarks
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
III. Meeting of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on meeting of board of directors explanatory
Textual Information(1)
Text Block
In consonance with the stipulation contained in Section 17, 18 and 20 of the IBC, 2016, the powers of
the Board of Directors and its Committees stand suspended .However, during the quarter ended 31st
Textual Information(1)
December, 2021, there was one meeting of Resolution Professional with Directors and KMP of the
Company held on 10th November, 2021 to approve interalia among other item Unaudited Financial
Results both standalone and consolidated basis for the Quaretr ended 30th September, 2021.
Annexure 1
IV. Meeting of Committees
Disclosure of notes on meeting of committees explanatory
Textual Information(1)
Text Block
In consonance with the stipulation contained in Section 17, 18 and 20 of the IBC, 2016, the powers of
the Board of Directors and its Committees stand suspended and the same are vested with and exercised
Textual Information(1)
by Resolution Professional.
Therefore, no committee meetings held during the quarter ended 31st December, 2021.
Annexure 1
V. Related Party Transactions
Sr
Subject
Compliance status
If status is "No" details of non-
(Yes/No/NA)
compliance may be given here.
1
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
NA
