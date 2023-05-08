Advanced search
    6963   JP3982800009

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-08 am EDT
10460.00 JPY   -1.32%
04:01aROHM Begins Mass Production of 650V GaN HEMTs that Deliver Class-Leading Performance
GL
04/27ROHM Introduces Ultra-Low-Profile, 12W Rated Metal Plate Shunt Resistor, Ideal for Double-Sided Cooled Power Modules in Automotive and Industrial Equipment
GL
04/25Partnership For True Multiple Sourcing : ROHM IGBTs with Semikron Danfoss Power Modules
GL
ROHM Begins Mass Production of 650V GaN HEMTs that Deliver Class-Leading Performance

05/08/2023 | 04:01am EDT
Increasing efficiency and miniaturization in a wide range of power supply systems, including servers and AC adapters

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced mass production of 650V GaN (Gallium Nitride) HEMTs GNP1070TC-Z and GNP1150TCA-Z optimized for a wide range of power supply systems applications. These new products are jointly developed with Ancora Semiconductors, Inc., an affiliate of Delta Electronics, Inc., that develops GaN devices.

Improving the efficiency of power supplies and motors, which account for most of the world’s electricity consumption, has become a significant hurdle to achieving a decarbonized society. The adoption of new materials such as GaN and SiC are key to improving the efficiency of power supplies.

After initiating mass production of 150V GaN HEMTs featuring a gate breakdown voltage of 8V in 2022, ROHM established control IC technology for maximizing GaN performance in March 2023. Now, ROHM has introduced 650V GaN HEMTs featuring market-leading performance that contributes to higher efficiency and smaller size in a wider range of power supply systems.

The GNP1070TC-Z and GNP1150TCA-Z deliver industry-leading performance in terms of RDS(ON) × Ciss / RDS(ON) × Coss, a figure of merit for GaN HEMTs, translating to higher efficiency in power supply systems. At the same time, a built-in ESD protection element improves electrostatic breakdown resistance up to 3.5kV, leading to higher application reliability. GaN HEMTs’ high-speed switching characteristics also contribute to greater miniaturization of peripheral components.

ROHM continues to improve device performance through its EcoGaN™ lineup of GaN devices that contributes to greater energy application savings and miniaturization. While developing ROHM products, the company will also promote joint development through strategic partnerships to contribute to solving social issues by making applications more efficient and compact.

EcoGaN refers to ROHM’s new lineup of GaN devices. They contribute to energy conservation and miniaturization by maximizing GaN characteristics – to achieve lower application power consumption, smaller peripheral components, and simpler designs requiring fewer parts.

EcoGaN™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

Applications
650V GaN HEMTs GNP1070TC-Z and GNP1150TCA-Z are ideal for a broad range of power supply systems in industrial equipment and consumer devices, including servers and AC adapters.

About Ancora Semiconductors Inc.
An affiliate of Delta Electronics, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, Ancora was established in July 2022 focusing on the development of GaN devices and technology. For more information on Ancora, please visit: www.ancora-semi.com

Terminology

  • GaN HEMT: GaN (Gallium Nitride) is a compound semiconductor material used in next-generation power devices. It is beginning to see adoption due to its superior properties over silicon, such as excellent high-frequency characteristics. HEMT stands for High Electron Mobility Transistor.

RDS(ON) × Ciss / RDS(ON) × Coss

An index for evaluating switching performance, where Ciss refers to the overall capacitance from the input side and Coss does from the output side. The lower this value is, the faster the switching speed and lower loss during switching.

  • ESD (Electrostatic Discharge): A surge that occurs when charged objects such as the human body and electronic equipment come into contact with each other. This type of surge can cause malfunction or destruction of circuits and equipment.

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2023 513 B 3 801 M 3 801 M
Net income 2023 78 578 M 583 M 583 M
Net cash 2023 277 B 2 057 M 2 057 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 1 040 B 7 712 M 7 712 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 23 401
Free-Float 83,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10 600,00 JPY
Average target price 13 720,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Matsumoto Director & General Manager-WP Production
Tetsuo Tateishi Director & Senior Executive Officer
Katsumi Azuma Senior Managing Director & Head-Manufacturing
Koji Yamamoto Executive Officer & General Manager-SCM
Tadanobu Nagumo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROHM CO., LTD.11.23%7 712
NVIDIA CORPORATION96.25%707 249
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.48%422 560
BROADCOM INC.12.70%262 712
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.36%150 507
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.38.71%144 675
