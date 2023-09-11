ROHM COMPANY LIMITED is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components. The Company operates in three segments. The Large-Scale Integration (LSI) segment provides analogs, logics, memories, Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and others. The Semiconductor Device segment manufactures and sells diodes, transistors, light emitting diodes and semiconductor lasers. The Module segment offers print heads, optical modules, power modules. The Company also offers resistors, tantalum capacitors.

Sector Semiconductors