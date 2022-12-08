Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ROHM Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6963   JP3982800009

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-08 am EST
10400.00 JPY   -0.67%
05:01pROHM Delivers the Industry's Highest Rated Power Shunt Resistors in the 0508 Size, Contributes to Greater Miniaturization
GL
05:10aToshiba's preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources
RE
12/02Japanese Stocks Bleed as Yen Strengthens; Rohm Partners with Chinese Semiconductor Company
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROHM Delivers the Industry's Highest Rated Power Shunt Resistors in the 0508 Size, Contributes to Greater Miniaturization

12/08/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lineup also expanded to include two updated general-purpose MCR series shunt resistors

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have developed the LTR10L series of wide terminal shunt resistors, optimized for a variety of applications in the automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors. ROHM has also strengthened their considerable lineup with two updated general-purpose MCR series shunt resistors (MCR10L and MCR18L).

In recent years, high efficiency operation has been required from the viewpoint of energy conservation – not only in battery-driven applications such as mobile devices and EVs, but in consumer and industrial equipment as well powered by electrical outlets. For high efficiency, it is important to accurately detect parameters such as current and voltage in order to operate devices optimally. This requires shunt resistors that combine high accuracy with high reliability current detection. At the same time, manufacturers of applications utilizing higher board densities are demanding even smaller shunt resistors. To meet these needs, the new LTR10L series delivers the industry's highest rated power and best-in-class temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) in a compact 0508-size (0.5 inch × 0.8 inch) / 1220-size (1.25 mm × 2.0 mm) that contributes to both high reliability and greater miniaturization.

Improving the resistive element material and applying terminal temperature derating method allows the LTR10L to deliver an industry-leading 1W rated power in the 0508-size – 88% smaller than existing products. In addition, high-accuracy ±0.5% resistance tolerance has been achieved, together with best-in-class TCR and anti-sulfuration characteristics. These features make the devices ideal for applications exposed to harsh conditions, including telecommunication base stations requiring high durability and automotive LED headlamps that demand high accuracy current sensing along with long-term reliability.

On the other hand, the MCR10L and MCR18L series of general-purpose shunt resistors utilizes an improved element structure and materials to increase rated power to 0.5W and 0.75W, respectively, over their conventional MCR series rated power (0.25W). Higher rated power enables the same performance in a smaller size, contributing to product miniaturization.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to expand its lineup of resistors (its founding products) that leads to improved miniaturization and reliability, while striving to ensure long-term stable supply.

Product Lineup
View the product specifications tables: LTR10L, MCR10L, MCR18L  

Application Examples
These new products are ideal for a wide range of circuits requiring current detection for motors, batteries, and LCDs in the automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer device sectors. 

Online Sales Information

 These three series are offered in the following resistance values (all units in mΩ). Additional resistance values will be added as needed:

  • LTR10L: 75, 160, 200, 240, 270
  • MCR10L: 47, 100, 200, 220, 270, 300, 330, 470, 510
  • MCR18L: 100, 220, 300, 390, 470

Support Page
Product pages can now be searched by series or resistance value, and samples are available for purchase. Please visit www.rohm.com/products/resistors for more information.

Attachments


All news about ROHM CO., LTD.
05:01pROHM Delivers the Industry's Highest Rated Power Shunt Resistors in the 0508 Size, Cont..
GL
05:10aToshiba's preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources
RE
12/02Japanese Stocks Bleed as Yen Strengthens; Rohm Partners with Chinese Semiconductor Comp..
MT
12/01Rohm to Partner with Chinese Semiconductor Company for Automotive Applications
MT
12/01ROHM and BASiC Semiconductor Form a Strategic Partnership
GL
12/01ROHM Semiconductor and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor Form A Strategic Partnership
CI
11/29ROHM Develops Ultra-Low-Power, On-Device Learning Edge AI Chip
GL
11/23Rohm, Mazda, Imasen Electric Ink Joint Development Deal
MT
11/22ROHM, Mazda, and Imasen Sign a Joint Agreement to Develop Inverters for e-Axle Using RO..
GL
11/22ROHM, Mazda, and Imasen Sign a Joint Agreement to Develop Inverters for E-Axle Using Ro..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROHM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 522 B 3 821 M 3 821 M
Net income 2023 78 661 M 576 M 576 M
Net cash 2023 282 B 2 064 M 2 064 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 2,00%
Capitalization 1 021 B 7 473 M 7 473 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 23 401
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart ROHM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ROHM Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROHM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10 400,00 JPY
Average target price 13 571,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Matsumoto Director & General Manager-WP Production
Tetsuo Tateishi Director & Senior Executive Officer
Katsumi Azuma Senior Managing Director & Head-Manufacturing
Koji Yamamoto Executive Officer & General Manager-SCM
Tadanobu Nagumo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROHM CO., LTD.0.00%7 514
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-23.33%401 779
NVIDIA CORPORATION-45.19%396 713
BROADCOM INC.-20.98%209 997
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.50%157 691
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.36%132 513