  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ROHM Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6963   JP3982800009

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
ROHM Group Establishes a New Production Facility in Malaysia to Increase Production Capacity of Analog LSIs and Transistors

12/14/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM CO., LTD. and ROHM Wako CO., LTD. today announced plans to build a new production facility at its manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, ROHM-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (RWEM) to increase production capacity of analog LSIs and transistors due to growing demands.

The ROHM Group continues to work on expanding production capacities at its own plants in Japan and overseas by constructing new buildings, as well as upgrading manufacturing machines. RWEM constructed a production facility in 2016 which began operation in April 2017 and has been steadily increasing the production capacity of discrete semiconductors (e.g., diodes).

The new building, which constructs in the premise of RWEM, is also for the purpose of responding to the strong demand for semiconductors and promoting multi-site production system of analog LSIs and transistors in line with ROHM’s Business Continuity Management (BCM) plan. Construction of the new building will increase the overall production capacity of RWEM by approximately 1.5 times.

Construction of the new facility, which is expected to have three stories and a total floor area of 29,580 square meters, is scheduled to begin in January 2022 and be completed in August 2023. The new building will be equipped with various energy-saving technologies to reduce the environmental impact (expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 15% compared to the previous) and will further strengthen the BCM program by adopting various disaster-proof systems with the up-to-date technologies.

The ROHM Group will continue to observe market demands and strengthen production capacities in accordance with the Middle-Term Management Plan, while at the same time taking steps to ensure a stable supply of products to all clients worldwide through the multi-site production system, inventory management, and disaster-proof facilities.

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

All news about ROHM CO., LTD.
05:01pROHM Group Establishes a New Production Facility in Malaysia to Increase Production Cap..
GL
12/13Rohm Targets Prime Market Listing in April 2022
MT
12/10ROHM : Notice Regarding Board of Directors Resolution on Selection of New Market Segment &..
PU
12/09ROHM's New 13.56MHz Wireless Power Supply Chipset up to 1W
AQ
12/07ROHM Solution Simulator Adds New Thermal Analysis Function
GL
12/07ROHM Semiconductor Adds New Thermal Analysis Function to the ROHM Solution Simulator
CI
11/30ROHM'S NEW THICK FILM SHUNT RESISTOR : Featuring Industry-Leading 4W Rated Power
GL
11/30ROHM Co., Ltd. Introduces New Thick-Film Shunt Resistors
CI
11/29ROHM : (Delayed) ROHM Integrated Report 2021
PU
11/18ROHM Recognized as a Preferred Supplier of SiC Power Solutions by UAES
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on ROHM CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 437 B 3 841 M 3 841 M
Net income 2022 50 673 M 446 M 446 M
Net cash 2022 298 B 2 622 M 2 622 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 1 024 B 9 002 M 8 999 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 22 370
Free-Float 83,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10 430,00 JPY
Average target price 13 507,14 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Matsumoto Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuo Tateishi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Katsumi Azuma COO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Koji Yamamoto Director & General Manager-Administration
Tadanobu Nagumo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROHM CO., LTD.4.40%9 221
NVIDIA CORPORATION115.71%704 025
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.02%559 997
BROADCOM INC.41.98%255 885
QUALCOMM, INC.20.34%205 318
INTEL CORPORATION0.36%203 350