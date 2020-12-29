Log in
ROHM CO., LTD.

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROHM : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares thorough Third-party Allotment in Line with the Introduction of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust posted.

12/29/2020 | 03:13am EST
Disclaimer

Rohm Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:12:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 345 B 3 328 M 3 328 M
Net income 2021 21 343 M 206 M 206 M
Net cash 2021 323 B 3 112 M 3 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 944 B 9 089 M 9 098 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 22 191
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart ROHM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ROHM Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROHM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 9 891,67 JPY
Last Close Price 9 620,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Isao Matsumoto President & Representative Director
Ken Sato Director
Hachiro Kawamoto Independent Outside Director
Masahiko Yamazaki Director & Head-General Affairs
Koichi Nishioka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROHM CO., LTD.9.57%9 089
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED55.59%474 382
NVIDIA CORPORATION119.29%321 725
INTEL CORPORATION-21.35%192 893
BROADCOM INC.36.66%175 480
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED68.64%168 281
