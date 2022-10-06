Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ROHM Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6963   JP3982800009

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
10350.00 JPY   +2.78%
02:22aRohm : Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts posted.
PU
09/29ROHM CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28UBS Adjusts Rohm's Price Target to 14,000 Yen From 13,700 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROHM : Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts posted.

10/06/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  1. Home >
  2. Investor Relations>
  3. IR Library>
  4. IR News Releases

IR News Releases

*The dates show in this page may differ from the dates in news releases.

Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2023
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2022
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2020
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2019
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2018
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2017
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2016
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2015
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2014
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2013
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2012
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2011
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2010
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2009

Disclaimer

Rohm Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROHM CO., LTD.
02:22aRohm : Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts posted.
PU
09/29ROHM CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28UBS Adjusts Rohm's Price Target to 14,000 Yen From 13,700 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
09/27ROHM's New DC/DC Converter IC for ADAS Achieves Best-in-Class Stable Operation
GL
09/27ROHM's New DC/DC Converter IC for ADAS Achieves Best-in-Class Stable Operation
AQ
09/27ROHM’s New DC/DC Converter IC for ADAS Achieves Best-in-Class Stable Operation
CI
09/14Ancora Semiconductor Inc. announced that it has received TWD 456 million in funding fro..
CI
09/06ROHM Partners with Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Ltd., China's SoC Manufacturer of Next-..
GL
09/06ROHM Partners with Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Ltd., China's SoC Manufacturer of Next-..
AQ
09/06ROHM Partners with Nanjing SemiDrive Technology Ltd. to Develop Automotive Solutions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROHM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 521 B 3 601 M 3 601 M
Net income 2023 74 700 M 516 M 516 M
Net cash 2023 266 B 1 837 M 1 837 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 988 B 6 825 M 6 825 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 23 401
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart ROHM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ROHM Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROHM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10 070,00 JPY
Average target price 13 221,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Matsumoto Director & General Manager-WP Production
Tetsuo Tateishi Director & Senior Executive Officer
Katsumi Azuma Senior Managing Director & Head-Manufacturing
Koji Yamamoto Executive Officer & General Manager-SCM
Tadanobu Nagumo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROHM CO., LTD.-4.11%6 825
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-27.64%351 385
NVIDIA CORPORATION-55.09%327 727
BROADCOM INC.-27.14%194 344
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.97%150 899
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.08%137 422