ROHM : (Delayed)Financial ResultsMedium-Term Management Plan Presentation

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 358 B 3 286 M 3 286 M Net income 2021 27 174 M 249 M 249 M Net cash 2021 315 B 2 887 M 2 887 M P/E ratio 2021 37,0x Yield 2021 1,47% Capitalization 990 B 9 129 M 9 078 M EV / Sales 2021 1,88x EV / Sales 2022 1,77x Nbr of Employees 22 191 Free-Float 82,7% Technical analysis trends ROHM CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 12 953,33 JPY Last Close Price 10 190,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 47,2% Spread / Average Target 27,1% Spread / Lowest Target 9,91% Managers and Directors Name Title Isao Matsumoto President & Representative Director Masahiko Yamazaki Director & Head-General Affairs Hachiro Kawamoto Independent Outside Director Koichi Nishioka Independent Outside Director Ken Sato Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ROHM CO., LTD. 2.00% 9 219 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 13.02% 529 778 NVIDIA CORPORATION 9.58% 356 159 INTEL CORPORATION 12.34% 222 252 BROADCOM INC. 0.51% 179 682 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 10.92% 169 190