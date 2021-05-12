ROHM : (Delayed)Financial ResultsMedium-Term Management Plan Presentation

2021/3
Financial Results/Medium-Term Management Plan Presentation
ROHM CO.,LTD
■ Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021/3
Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021/3
Sales trend by Market, Region
Changes in Operating Income
Trend of Sales by Markets
■ Capital Expenditures ■ Inventories ■ Return to Shareholders
|
|
Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021/3（YoY）
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
（¥billion）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
'21/3
|
'20/3
|
Amount(YoY)
|
Ratio(YoY)
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
359.8
|
362.8
|
-3.0
|
-0.8％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
38.4
|
29.4
|
+9.0
|
+30.5%
|
|
|
(Ratio)
|
(10.7%)
|
( 8.1%)
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Ordinary Income
|
40.6
|
35.7
|
+4.9
|
+13.7%
|
|
|
(Ratio)
|
(11.3%)
|
( 9.9%)
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Net Income
|
37.0
|
25.6
|
+11.4
|
+44.4％
|
|
|
(Ratio)
|
(10.3%)
|
( 7.1%)
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
78.6
|
73.8
|
+4.8
|
+6.6%
|
|
|
(Ratio)
|
(21.9%)
|
( 20.3%)
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Average rate(¥/US$)
|
(¥106.20)
|
(¥109.10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021/3（YoY)
（VS. Revised Plan as of Feb.1st ）
3
|
|
|
|
|
（¥billion）
|
|
'21/3
|
'21/3
|
Amount(YoY)
|
Ratio(YoY)
|
|
Revised Plan
|
|
Results
|
|
as of Feb. 1st
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
359.8
|
360.0
|
-0.2
|
-0.0％
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
38.4
|
32.0
|
+6.4
|
+20.3%
|
(Ratio)
|
(10.7%)
|
( 8.9%)
|
-
|
-
|
Ordinary Income
|
40.6
|
30.0
|
+10.6
|
+35.6%
|
(Ratio)
|
(11.3%)
|
( 8.3%)
|
-
|
-
|
Net Income
|
37.0
|
26.0
|
+11.0
|
+42.3％
|
(Ratio)
|
(10.3%)
|
( 7.2%)
|
-
|
-
|
EBITDA
|
78.6
|
73.3
|
+5.3
|
+7.3%
|
(Ratio)
|
(21.9%)
|
( 20.3%)
|
-
|
-
|
Average rate(¥/US$)
|
(¥106.20)
|
(¥105.70)
|
|
|
|
Plan for the Year Ending 2022/3（YoY）
|
|
3
|
|
|
（¥billion）
|
|
|
|
|
|
ʻ22/3
|
ʻ21/3
|
Amount(YoY)
|
Ratio(YoY)
|
|
Plan
|
Results
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
400.0
|
359.8
|
+40.2
|
+11.1％
|
Operating Income
|
49.0
|
38.4
|
+10.6
|
+27.3%
|
(Ratio)
|
(12.2%)
|
(10.7%)
|
-
|
-
|
Ordinary Income
|
48.0
|
40.6
|
+7.4
|
+18.0%
|
(Ratio)
|
(12.0%)
|
(11.3%)
|
-
|
-
|
Net Income
|
34.0
|
37.0
|
-3.0
|
-8.1％
|
(Ratio)
|
(8.5%)
|
(10.3%)
|
-
|
-
|
EBITDA
|
96.2
|
78.6
|
+17.6
|
+22.3%
|
(Ratio)
|
(24.0%)
|
(21.9%)
|
-
|
-
|
Average rate(¥/US$)
|
(¥105.00)
|
(¥106.20)
|
|
Impact from tax effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
accounting +7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
