    6963   JP3982800009

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
ROHM : (Delayed)Financial ResultsMedium-Term Management Plan Presentation

05/12/2021 | 09:42am EDT
2021/3

Financial Results/Medium-Term Management Plan Presentation

ROHM CO.,LTD

© 2021 ROHM Co., Ltd.

AGENDA

Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021/3

Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021/3

Sales trend by Market, Region

Changes in Operating Income

Trend of Sales by Markets

Capital Expenditures Inventories Return to Shareholders

© 2021 ROHM Co., Ltd.

P. 1

Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021/3YoY

2

¥billion

'21/3

'20/3

Amount(YoY)

Ratio(YoY)

Results

Results

Net Sales

359.8

362.8

-3.0

-0.8

Operating Income

38.4

29.4

+9.0

+30.5%

(Ratio)

(10.7%)

( 8.1%)

-

-

Ordinary Income

40.6

35.7

+4.9

+13.7%

(Ratio)

(11.3%)

( 9.9%)

-

-

Net Income

37.0

25.6

+11.4

+44.4

(Ratio)

(10.3%)

( 7.1%)

-

-

EBITDA

78.6

73.8

+4.8

+6.6%

(Ratio)

(21.9%)

( 20.3%)

-

-

Average rate(¥/US$)

(¥106.20)

(¥109.10)

© 2021 ROHM Co., Ltd.

P. 2

Financial Results for the Year Ended 2021/3YoY)

VS. Revised Plan as of Feb.1st

3

¥billion

'21/3

'21/3

Amount(YoY)

Ratio(YoY)

Revised Plan

Results

as of Feb. 1st

Net Sales

359.8

360.0

-0.2

-0.0

Operating Income

38.4

32.0

+6.4

+20.3%

(Ratio)

(10.7%)

( 8.9%)

-

-

Ordinary Income

40.6

30.0

+10.6

+35.6%

(Ratio)

(11.3%)

( 8.3%)

-

-

Net Income

37.0

26.0

+11.0

+42.3

(Ratio)

(10.3%)

( 7.2%)

-

-

EBITDA

78.6

73.3

+5.3

+7.3%

(Ratio)

(21.9%)

( 20.3%)

-

-

Average rate(¥/US$)

(¥106.20)

(¥105.70)

© 2021 ROHM Co., Ltd.

P. 3

Plan for the Year Ending 2022/3YoY

3

¥billion

ʻ22/3

ʻ21/3

Amount(YoY)

Ratio(YoY)

Plan

Results

Net Sales

400.0

359.8

+40.2

+11.1

Operating Income

49.0

38.4

+10.6

+27.3%

(Ratio)

(12.2%)

(10.7%)

-

-

Ordinary Income

48.0

40.6

+7.4

+18.0%

(Ratio)

(12.0%)

(11.3%)

-

-

Net Income

34.0

37.0

-3.0

-8.1

(Ratio)

(8.5%)

(10.3%)

-

-

EBITDA

96.2

78.6

+17.6

+22.3%

(Ratio)

(24.0%)

(21.9%)

-

-

Average rate(¥/US$)

(¥105.00)

(¥106.20)

Impact from tax effect

accounting +7.7

© 2021 ROHM Co., Ltd.

P. 4

Disclaimer

Rohm Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 13:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 358 B 3 286 M 3 286 M
Net income 2021 27 174 M 249 M 249 M
Net cash 2021 315 B 2 887 M 2 887 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,0x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 990 B 9 129 M 9 078 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 22 191
Free-Float 82,7%
Technical analysis trends ROHM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12 953,33 JPY
Last Close Price 10 190,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Isao Matsumoto President & Representative Director
Masahiko Yamazaki Director & Head-General Affairs
Hachiro Kawamoto Independent Outside Director
Koichi Nishioka Independent Outside Director
Ken Sato Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROHM CO., LTD.2.00%9 219
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.02%529 778
NVIDIA CORPORATION9.58%356 159
INTEL CORPORATION12.34%222 252
BROADCOM INC.0.51%179 682
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.92%169 190