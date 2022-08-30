Log in
    6963   JP3982800009

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
2022-08-30
10390.00 JPY   +1.46%
ROHM's 40V Window-Type Voltage Detector: Providing High Accuracy and Ultra-Low Consumption

08/30/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Highly reliable, energy-saving voltage monitoring for automotive and industrial equipment requiring functional safety

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced its new high accuracy, ultra-low current consumption voltage detector (reset IC) BD48HW0G-C. The device is optimized for a wide range of automotive and industrial applications requiring voltage monitoring of electronic circuits for increased safety, including automotive electronic control units and factory automation equipment.

In recent years, continuing technological innovation in the automotive and industrial equipment sectors towards automation has spurred demand for greater safety. Building safer systems requires product development that takes safety guarantees into account (fail-safe and functional safety) in the event of an incident.

To date, ROHM has developed more than 1,000 voltage detectors which play an important role in ensuring the safety of equipment. With a comprehensive product lineup, ROHM ships over 250 million pieces annually (in FY2021) for a wide range of low-voltage applications worldwide.

The new BD48HW0G-C window-type voltage detector[1] utilizes high-voltage BiCDMOS processes along with ROHM’s proprietary analog design technology. The aim: enabling operating voltages up to 40V and an industry-leading detection voltage accuracy of ±0.75%. At the same time, the detection voltage can be freely set, enabling high accuracy monitoring of abnormal voltages in a wide range of applications, from low voltage to high voltage, contributing to highly reliable systems with minimal incorrect fault events.

In addition, the BD48HW0G-C is leveraging ROHM’s proprietary ultra-low current consumption technology Nano Energy™ which reduces current consumption to just 500nA (0.5μA, only 6% of standard products with equivalent functionality and accuracy). This enables the carefree application for increased power consumption in battery-powered automotive systems when the engine is stopped. This also makes it suitable for voltage monitoring in various power supply circuits in automotive and industrial applications requiring functional safety.

Going forward, ROHM plans to expand its lineup of high-voltage, single-type voltage detectors with fixed detection voltage equipped with Nano Energy technology to provide greater safety in automotive and industrial environments.

New Product Summary
The BD48HW0G-C window-type voltage detector features a wide operating voltage range from 1.8V to 40V and an industry-leading detection voltage accuracy of ±0.75% (over the entire temperature range). In addition, the detection voltage can be freely set to a maximum operating voltage of 40V, enabling high accuracy monitoring of abnormal voltages in a variety of applications, at both low and high voltages, contributing to high reliability systems that maximize efficiency in automotive and industrial power supplies.

The BD48HW0G-C achieves an ultra-low current consumption of 500nA using ROHM’s Nano Energy ultra-low current consumption technology. This is only 6% of standard products with equivalent functions and accuracy, making it suitable for applications where increased power consumption is a concern.

Product Details

  • Part Number......................................... BD48HW0G-C
  • Reset Type.......................................... Window type
  • Operating Voltage................................ 1.8V to 40V
  • Over-voltage Detection......................... Adjustable
  • Under-voltage Detection....................... Adjustable
  • Detection Voltage Accuracy.................. ±0.75% (all temperatures)
  • Current Consumption (typical)............... 0.5µA
  • Operating Temperature......................... -40°C to +125°C
  • Package.............................................. SSOP6 (2.9mm × 2.8mm × 1.25mm)

ROHM has a lineup of over 1,000 voltage detectors. Click on the URL below for more information. 
https://www.rohm.com/products/power-management/voltage-detectors

 Application Examples

  • Automotive systems: Inverters in EVs/HEVs, electronic control units, ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment
  • Industrial equipment: Factory automation equipment, measurement instruments, sensor systems and other automotive and industrial applications requiring voltage monitoring

Availability

  • Sales launch date: July 2022
  • Samples available now; mass production October 2022
  • Available for purchase through online distributors Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell

What is Nano Energy Technology?
Nano Energy refers to proprietary ultra-low current consumption technology that achieves a quiescent current (no-load current consumption) on the order of nA by combining advanced analog technologies covering circuit design, layout, and processes utilizing ROHM’s vertically integrated production system. This contributes to not only extending the operating time of battery operated IoT and mobile devices, but also improved efficiency in automotive and industrial devices where increased power consumption is problematic. https://www.rohm.com/support/nano

Nano Energy is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

[1] Window-Type Voltage Detector: A voltage detector capable of detecting both over- and under-voltage

Attachments


