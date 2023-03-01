Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ROHM Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6963   JP3982800009

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-01 am EST
10660.00 JPY   +1.72%
05:01pROHM's Compact Primary LDOs with Highly Stable Output Voltage, Ideal for Redundant Power Supplies
GL
02/09World Press Review: February 9
MS
02/08JIP-led group makes final offer to buyout Toshiba-Nikkei
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROHM's Compact Primary LDOs with Highly Stable Output Voltage, Ideal for Redundant Power Supplies

03/01/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maintains power for core functions even in the event of a vehicle system malfunction

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the new BD7xxL05G-C series of primary LDO regulators (BD725L05G-C, BD730L05G-C, BD733L05G-C, and BD750L05G-C) featuring a rated input voltage of 45V and 50mA output current optimized for redundant power supplies that are increasingly being used in automotive applications to improve the reliability of vehicle power systems.

In recent years, the evolution of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and other safety measures has required improved reliability for systems that supply power to these applications. As a result, redundant power supplies that can continue to operate core functions (sub-MCUs), even in the event of a main system malfunction, are being increasingly incorporated in automotive power supply system. As redundant power supply circuits are added to conventional systems, they must necessarily be space-saving and consume low power. ROHM's new products can be used as primary power supplies by taking advantage of original power supply technology accumulated over many years.

The compact (2.9mm × 2.8mm) BD7xxL05G-C series meets key requirements for building redundant power supplies by providing high withstand voltage (max.=45V) with low current consumption (6.0μA typ.). At the same time, leveraging ROHM’s strengths in analog technology ensures stable output voltage even during steep battery voltage fluctuations. Unlike standard products with an overshoot of almost 1.3V that requires a large output capacitor to prevent the rated voltage of downstream devices such as sub-MCUs from being exceeded, ROHM LDOs limit voltage overshoot to just 0.1V, supporting much smaller output capacitors. Together with elimination of the voltage clamping diode, this reduces board area by approximately 29% over general solutions while minimizing the number of additional circuits needed to configure redundant power supplies. High resistance to disturbance noise is also achieved (shown to eliminate output voltage fluctuation at all frequencies during ISO 11452-2 antenna irradiation testing), reducing the design load for noise countermeasures.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to contribute to improving automotive reliability by developing products utilizing its strengths in analog and other technologies.

Product Lineup
The new BD7xxL05G-C series meets basic requirements, such as a compact size, support for 125°C (ambient temperature) operation, qualification under the AEC-Q100 automotive reliability standard, and low current consumption demanded of automotive redundant power supplies. What’s more, they can be used as primary power supplies (45V rated input voltage) despite their small size, with a lineup that makes it possible to select the ideal solution according to the downstream device (i.e., sensor, MCU).

These LDOs are also highly resistant to disturbance noise, suppressing output voltage fluctuations to less than 50mV (<±1%) over the entire frequency band under ISO 11452-2 antenna irradiation testing, reducing the number of manhours required for noise countermeasures.

View the product specifications here.

Application Examples
In addition to redundant power supplies, the space-saving, low power consumption design makes these LDOs ideal for applications that operate when the engine is stopped.

  • Brake systems
  • Electric power steering
  • ADAS ECUs
  • Driver recorders
  • Body control modules
  • Battery control units
  • Real-time clocks
  • Door handle modules

Sales Information

Attachments


All news about ROHM CO., LTD.
05:01pROHM's Compact Primary LDOs with Highly Stable Output Voltage, Ideal for Redundant Powe..
GL
02/09World Press Review: February 9
MS
02/08JIP-led group makes final offer to buyout Toshiba-Nikkei
RE
02/07Rohm's New Compact Intelligent (smar : Reduced Power Loss and Safer Operation Using Propri..
GL
01/25ROHM's Isolated DC-DC Converters for xEVs Reduce Application Size and Minimize Noise De..
GL
01/10ROHM's Fourth Generation SiC MOSFETs to be Used in Hitachi Astemo's Inverters for Elect..
GL
2022Toshiba bidder JIP still hasn't secured firm commitments from lenders, sources say
RE
2022Toshiba's preferred bidder finalising $10.6 billion financing for buyout -sources
RE
2022ROHM's New MOSFETs Contribute to Higher Efficiency and Safer Operation with an Original..
GL
2022Toshiba Aims to Reach Deal with Potential Partners Soon as Possible
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROHM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 516 B 3 794 M 3 794 M
Net income 2023 78 756 M 579 M 579 M
Net cash 2023 274 B 2 012 M 2 012 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 1 046 B 7 694 M 7 694 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 23 401
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart ROHM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ROHM Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROHM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10 660,00 JPY
Average target price 13 735,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Matsumoto Director & General Manager-WP Production
Tetsuo Tateishi Director & Senior Executive Officer
Katsumi Azuma Senior Managing Director & Head-Manufacturing
Koji Yamamoto Executive Officer & General Manager-SCM
Tadanobu Nagumo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROHM CO., LTD.9.97%7 556
NVIDIA CORPORATION58.86%572 507
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.39%431 624
BROADCOM INC.6.29%247 774
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.77%155 369
QUALCOMM, INC.12.36%137 736