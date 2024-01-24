Five-model lineup provides low noise features, high-speed switching, and fast reverse recovery time

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced a new lineup of compact 600V Super Junction MOSFETs, the R6004END4 / R6003KND4 / R6006KND4 / R6002JND4 / R6003JND4. These devices are ideal for small lighting power supplies, pumps, and motors.

In recent years, power supplies for lighting and motors for pumps are required to be smaller as devices become more sophisticated, spurring the demand for compact MOSFETs that are essential for switching operation. Generally, however, it has been difficult to reduce the size of Super Junction MOSFETs while maintaining an optimal balance between high breakdown voltage and low ON resistance.

In response, after reviewing the shape of the mounted chip, ROHM was developed five models in the SOT-223-3 package (6.50mm × 7.00mm × 1.66mm), providing a smaller, lower profile form factor without compromising the performance of conventional products. Compared to the conventional TO-252 package (6.60mm × 10.00mm × 2.30mm), ROHM’s new products reduce area and thickness by 31% and 27%, contributing to smaller, lower profile applications. At the same time, the same land pattern (footprint) as the TO-252 package can be used, enabling mounting on existing circuit boards without modification.

Offering distinctive features, three of the models are optimized for compact power supplies. The R6004END4, characterized by low noise, is suitable for applications where noise is a concern, while the R6003KND4 and R6006KND4, capable of high-speed switching, are ideal for sets requiring low loss, high efficiency operation. The R6002JND4 and R6003JND4 utilize proprietary PrestoMOS technology to achieve significantly lower switching losses by speeding up reverse recovery time (trr), making them well-suited for motors-equipped devices.

Supporting materials such as application notes, technical documents, and SPICE simulation models for each product are available on ROHM’s website free of charge to enable quick market introduction.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to expand its Super Junction MOSFET lineup in different packages and even lower ON resistances that contribute to solving social issues such as environmental protection by reducing power consumption in variety devices.

Product Lineup

For compact power supplies:

R6004END4

R6003KND4

R6006KND4

For motors:

R6002JND4

R6003JND4

Application Examples

R6004END4 / R6003KND4 / R6006KND4: Lighting, air conditioners, refrigerators, etc.

R6002JND4 / R6003JND4: Motors for pumps, fans, copiers, etc.

Online Sales Information

Sales Launch Date: December 2023

Online Distributors: DigiKey , Mouser, and Farnell

, Mouser, and The products will be offered at other online distributors as they become available.

More Information

For additional information about ROHM’s Super Junction MOSFETs, various resources are available on the company’s website, including application notes on the SOT-223-3 package and other documents essential for circuit design: https://www.rohm.com/support/super-junction-mosfet

PrestoMOS

“Presto” is an Italian musical term meaning “very fast.” PrestoMOS is ROHM’s original power MOSFET that maintains the high withstand voltage and low ON resistance of Super Junction MOSFETs while speeding up the reverse recovery time of the built-in diode. Reducing switching losses makes it ideal for a wider range of applications with inverter circuits, such as air conditioners and refrigerators.

