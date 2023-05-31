Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ROHM Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6963   JP3982800009

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-31 am EDT
11810.00 JPY   -2.40%
05:01pRohm's New Class-leading Low On Resistance N-channel Mosfets : Delivering High Efficiency Operation in a Variety of Applications
GL
05/10Rohm : Notice of regarding the Board Opinion on Shareholder Proposal posted.
PU
05/09ROHM Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROHM's New Class-Leading Low ON Resistance N-Channel MOSFETs: Delivering High Efficiency Operation in a Variety of Applications

05/31/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

40V to 150V breakdown voltage lineup, ideal for motor drive and industrial power supplies

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the RS6xxxxBx / RH6xxxxBx series of N-channel MOSFETs (40V/60V/80V/100V/150V; 13 part numbers) suitable for applications operating on 24V/36V/48V power supplies, such as base stations, servers, and motors for industrial and consumer equipment. 

In recent years, worldwide power consumption has been on the rise, driving the need for industrial equipment (e.g., servers and base stations, along with various motors) to become more efficient. In a number of these applications that utilize medium voltage MOSFETs, used in a variety of circuits, manufacturers are demanding even lower power losses. However, general MOSFETs are characterized by two main parameters leading to power losses: ON resistance (RDS(on)), which is inversely proportional to chip size, and Gate-drain charge (Qgd) that increases proportionally with chip size, making it challenging to achieve both. ROHM has improved the trade-off between the two by adopting copper clip connections and improving the gate structure. 
The new MOSFETs achieve an industry-leading[1] RDS(on) of 2.1mΩ – approximately 50% lower than conventional MOSFETs – by increasing device performance and adopting the HSOP8/HSMT8 package featuring low-resistance copper clip connections. In addition, improving the element gate structure reduces Qgd, which is generally in a trade-off relationship with RDS(on), by approximately 40% versus conventional products (comparing typical values for RDS(on) and Qgd for 60V HSOP8 package products). These improvements reduce both switching and conduction losses, greatly contributing to higher application efficiency. As an example, when comparing the efficiency of a power supply evaluation board for industrial equipment, ROHM’s new products achieve an industry-leading efficiency of approximately 95% (peak) in the output current range during steady-state operation. 

Going forward, ROHM will continue to develop MOSFETs with even lower RDS(on) that reduce power consumption in a variety of applications, contributing to solving social issues such as environmental protection through energy conservation.

Product Lineup

Applications

  • Power supplies for servers and communication base stations
  • Motors for industrial and consumer products
  • Also suitable for a variety of power supply circuits and motor-equipped devices

[1] ROHM study, May 2023

Attachments


All news about ROHM CO., LTD.
05:01pRohm's New Class-leading Low On Resi : Delivering High Efficiency Operation in a Variety o..
GL
05/10Rohm : Notice of regarding the Board Opinion on Shareholder Proposal posted.
PU
05/09ROHM Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/08ROHM Begins Mass Production of 650V GaN HEMTs that Deliver Class-Leading Performance
GL
05/08ROHM Begins Mass Production of 650V GaN HEMTs that Deliver Class-Leading Performance
CI
04/27ROHM Introduces Ultra-Low-Profile, 12W Rated Metal Plate Shunt Resistor, Ideal for Doub..
GL
04/25Partnership For True Multiple Sourci : ROHM IGBTs with Semikron Danfoss Power Modules
GL
04/25ROHM Semiconductor and Semikron Danfoss Collaborates to Implementation of Silicon Carbi..
CI
04/21Jefferies Starts Rohm at Buy With 13,500 Yen Price Target
MT
04/20ROHM Introduces the Industry's Smallest Class of Short-Wavelength Infrared Devices, Ide..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROHM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 513 B 3 670 M 3 670 M
Net income 2023 78 578 M 562 M 562 M
Net cash 2023 277 B 1 985 M 1 985 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 1 159 B 8 296 M 8 296 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 23 754
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart ROHM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ROHM Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROHM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11 810,00 JPY
Average target price 13 746,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Matsumoto Director & General Manager-WP Production
Tetsuo Tateishi Director & Senior Executive Officer
Katsumi Azuma Senior Managing Director & Head-Manufacturing
Koji Yamamoto Executive Officer & General Manager-SCM
Tadanobu Nagumo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROHM CO., LTD.26.97%8 497
NVIDIA CORPORATION174.47%991 997
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.20%480 129
BROADCOM INC.43.68%334 931
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.93.41%201 730
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.86%160 246
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer