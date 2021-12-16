Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ROHM Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6963   JP3982800009

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
  Report
ROHM's New Compact Surface Mount 45W Output AC/DC Converter ICs: Equipped with Integrated High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET

12/16/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Flyback converter ICs maximizing performance, reducing system cost and increasing reliability for industrial and consumer power supply solutions

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today introduced the BM2P06xMF-Z series (BM2P060MF-Z, BM2P061MF-Z, and BM2P063MF-Z) of AC/DC flyback converter ICs with an integrated 730V breakdown MOSFET. These devices are ideal for auxiliary power supply and Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) solutions for industrial drives, as well as home appliances including air conditioners, white goods, and factory automation equipment. They require no additional heatsinks and no discharge resistors or capacitors. This integrated solution helps designers shorten design time, simplify circuitry, reduce cost, and increase reliability.

In recent years, AC/DC converters for home and industrial use have been required to not only support 85V-264 VAC to accommodate different AC voltages around the world, but also comply with international standards such as ENERGY STAR® for energy savings and the IEC 62368 safety standard. It is also important for AC/DC converter ICs to be surface mount to reduce factory mounting costs. However, as high heat/high loss DMOSFETs and planar MOSFETs are still widely used in AC/DC converter ICs, until now it has been difficult to provide tens of watts of output power in a surface mount package.

To address these issues, ROHM developed the new BM2P06xMF-Z compact surface mount high power 45W devices. They are equipped with an original low-loss Super Junction (SJ) MOSFET, together with optimized PWM control circuitry – facilitating the development of 85V to 264V AC/DC converters. Adopting a surface mount package supports automatic board mounting (which was previously difficult to do). Meanwhile, the implemented functions ensure compliance with the IEC62368 safety standard, even when the discharge resistor (a source of loss during standby) is removed. Additionally, original low standby power control technology is applied – resulting in extremely low standby power consumption. Supply voltages up to 60V (VCC) are also supported – eliminating the need for an external step-down power supply circuit.

Compared to general products with equivalent performance, automatic mounting contributes to lower factory mounting costs. Moreover, ROHM is able to reduce standby power by over 90% along with the number of power supply circuit components by four, contributing to greater power savings and higher reliability in applications.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to deliver greater system energy savings and optimization by not only developing a wide range of power semiconductors and advanced analog ICs, but also by providing optimal solutions for each application.

Application Examples

  • Consumer electronics such as air conditioners, appliances, monitors, and hair dryers
  • Industrial equipment including inverters, AC servos, routers, and office automation devices
  • Suitable for AC/DC converters up to 45W output in consumer and industrial applications

Pricing & Availability

  • Pricing: $2.13/unit (samples, excluding tax)
  • Sales launch date: September 2021
  • Availability: Samples available now; mass production January 2022

Both the new product and an evaluation board are available for purchase through online distributors Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell.

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

