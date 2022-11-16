Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ROHM Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6963   JP3982800009

ROHM CO., LTD.

(6963)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-16 am EST
11030.00 JPY   -2.48%
01:15aRohm, Suzuki Motor Join Buyout Proposal for Toshiba, Nikkei Reports
DJ
11/10ROHM's New 0603-Size LEDs Optimized for Low-Current, Low-Light Applications
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rohm, Suzuki Motor Join Buyout Proposal for Toshiba, Nikkei Reports

11/16/2022 | 01:15am EST
--Japan's Rohm Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. have joined investment fund Japan Industrial Partners' proposal to buy out Toshiba Corp., Nikkei reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Rohm will invest about 300 billion yen ($2.15 billion), while Suzuki Motor will invest tens of billions of yen, according to the report.

--Japan's Taisei Corp. also intends to join the proposal, which is being reviewed by Toshiba's special committee that was set up in April, Nikkei says.


Full story: https://s.nikkei.com/3UW6Nuw


Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 0115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.14% 28028.3 Real-time Quote.-2.88%
ROHM CO., LTD. -2.48% 11030 Delayed Quote.4.87%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION -1.68% 4980 Delayed Quote.13.77%
TAISEI CORPORATION 1.82% 3910 Delayed Quote.9.01%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 0.75% 4866 Delayed Quote.2.45%
Analyst Recommendations on ROHM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 522 B 3 747 M 3 747 M
Net income 2023 77 655 M 558 M 558 M
Net cash 2023 282 B 2 025 M 2 025 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 1 110 B 7 971 M 7 971 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 401
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart ROHM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ROHM Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROHM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 11 310,00 JPY
Average target price 13 414,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Matsumoto Director & General Manager-WP Production
Tetsuo Tateishi Director & Senior Executive Officer
Katsumi Azuma Senior Managing Director & Head-Manufacturing
Koji Yamamoto Executive Officer & General Manager-SCM
Tadanobu Nagumo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROHM CO., LTD.4.87%7 971
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.33%405 583
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.95%372 731
BROADCOM INC.-21.19%207 858
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.78%161 040
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.94%135 417