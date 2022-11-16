Rohm, Suzuki Motor Join Buyout Proposal for Toshiba, Nikkei Reports

--Japan's Rohm Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. have joined investment fund Japan Industrial Partners' proposal to buy out Toshiba Corp., Nikkei reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Rohm will invest about 300 billion yen ($2.15 billion), while Suzuki Motor will invest tens of billions of yen, according to the report.

--Japan's Taisei Corp. also intends to join the proposal, which is being reviewed by Toshiba's special committee that was set up in April, Nikkei says.

