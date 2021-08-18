Rohto Pharmaceutical : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4527) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/22

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the economic situation remained severe due to the impact of COVID-19. The outlook is expected to improve as measures to prevent the spread of the infection are implemented, but close attention must be paid to the danger that downside risks might increase should infections rise. The future of consumer spending is also uncertain.

Under these circumstances, the Rohto Group has created the slogan of "Connect for Well-being," suggesting people around the world living energetically and happily each day, both physically and mentally, throughout the various stages of their lives. We are endeavoring to further increase corporate value. To this end, we are working toward the realization of the "Management Vision 2030".

In total, net sales were 42,315 million yen. In Japan, sales rose despite a resurgence of COVID-19 infections as consumers got tired of self-restraint and began to spend more. Overseas, while the risk of the coronavirus variants spread is still imminent, COVID-19 vaccination rates increased and signs of economic recovery were seen in some regions.

Regarding profits, there was a sharp increase at all levels. Due to higher sales and efficient use of selling, general and administrative expenses, operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent increased to 6,008 million yen, 6,521 million yen and 4,731 million yen, respectively.

Note: Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022, the Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29). As a result, the accounting treatment for revenue differs from the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. The rate of change from the prior first quarter year was not given in the narrative. If we were to apply the new revenue recognition standard to the prior first quarter, the rate of change was as follows: sales rose 15.4%, operating income 67.6%, ordinary income 71.1%, and profit attributable to owners of parent 169.3% year-on-year.

Results by reportable segment are as follows.

Japan

Sales to customers were 26,380 million yen.

Although the third state of emergency was declared, sales of sunscreens, contact lens and contact lens care solution increased, and "Melano CC" and "Deoco" continued to perform well. "Rohto V5 Grain" and the Chinese herbal medicine brand "Wakansen" also sold well.

Segment profit (operating income) was 3,913 million yen due to efforts to make efficient use of selling, general and administrative expenses.

Note: As described in the note for "(1) Explanation of Results of Operations," if we were to apply the new revenue recognition standard to the prior first quarter, sales rose 10.1% and operating income 50.7% year-on-year.

America

Sales to customers decreased 5.1% year-on-year to 2,021 million yen.

Sales of eye drops and sunscreens performed well as falling COVID-19 infections increasingly led people to venture outdoors, while sales of Mentholatum Ointment decreased following extraordinary demand related to the coronavirus last year.