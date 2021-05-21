Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4527   JP3982400008

ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(4527)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rohto Pharmaceutical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/21/2021 | 12:03am EDT
May 12, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name:

ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Stock Exchange listing: TSE, First Section

Stock code:

4527

URL: https://www.rohto.co.jp/

Representative:

Masashi Sugimoto, President and COO

Contact:

Masaya Saito, Vice President and Director

Telephone:

81-(0)6-6758-8223

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 24, 2021

Scheduled date of filing of Annual Securities Report:

June 25, 2021

Scheduled date of dividend payment:

June 10, 2021

Supplementary materials for financial results:

Yes

Financial results meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021

181,287

(3.7)

22,990

(0.4)

23,910

5.2

16,743

8.6

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020

188,327

2.6

23,085

10.9

22,735

19.8

15,410

57.3

Note: Comprehensive income (Millions of yen):

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021:

19,794

75.6%

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020:

11,275

83.7%

Basic net income

Diluted net

Ordinary

Operating income

income per

ROE

income

per share

to net sales

share

on total assets

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021

146.78

146.36

11.7

10.8

12.7

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020

135.13

134.71

11.4

10.9

12.3

Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates (Millions of yen):

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021:

396

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020:

(1,192)

Note: The provisional accounting treatment for business combinations has been finalized in the current fiscal year. The figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been restated accordingly.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of Mar. 31, 2021

225,790

156,612

68.9

1,363.42

As of Mar. 31, 2020

215,644

140,032

64.4

1,217.67

Reference: Shareholders' equity (Millions of yen):

As of Mar. 31, 2021: 155,525

As of Mar. 31, 2020: 138,899

Note: The provisional accounting treatment for business combinations has been finalized in the current fiscal year. The figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been restated accordingly.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021

20,008

(10,237)

(2,347)

52,254

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020

19,040

(9,405)

(1,603)

44,665

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Payout ratio

Dividends

Total

on

(consolidated

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

dividends

Equity

)

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020

-

13.00

-

13.00

26.00

2,965

19.2

2.2

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021

-

13.00

-

15.00

28.00

3,193

19.1

2.2

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

20.0

(forecast)

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

182,000

0.4

23,100

0.5

23,900

(0.0)

17,100

2.1

149.91

Note 1: From the viewpoint of promoting constructive dialogue for medium-tolong-term corporate value enhancement, we will disclose the earnings forecast for the full year only.

Note 2: As the Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29) from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above consolidated earnings forecast is prepared based on such accounting standards.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of common shares issued

1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

As of Mar. 31, 2021:

118,089,155 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

118,089,155 shares

2) Number of shares of treasury shares at the end of the period:

As of Mar. 31, 2021:

4,019,044 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

4,018,988 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021:

114,070,140 shares

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020:

114,039,721 shares

Reference: Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021

101,009

(5.1)

13,018

(1.9)

12,564

(12.6

8,920

27.8

)

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020

106,477

2.0

13,264

1.9

14,374

(5.4)

6,978

44.9

Basic net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021

78.20

77.97

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020

61.19

61.00

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of Mar. 31, 2021

153,277

114,864

74.7

1,003.60

As of Mar. 31, 2020

146,375

106,337

72.4

928.85

Reference: Shareholders' equity (Millions of yen): As of Mar. 31, 2021: 114,481

As of Mar. 31, 2020: 105,954

Note 1: This summary report is not subject to the audit conducted by certified public accountants or audit firms.

Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements and other special items

Forecasts regarding future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and informatio n available to the Company at the time the materials were created. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results of operations may differ signifi cantly from the forecasts depending on various factors. For discussion of the assumptions and other factors considered by the Company in preparing the above projections, please refer to page 2 of the attachments "1. Overview of Results of Operations and Other Information, (1) Overview of Results of Operations."

ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4527) Financial Results for FY3/21

Contents of Attachments

1. Overview of Results of Operations and Other Information

2

(1)

Overview of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position

4

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows

5

(4)

Basic Policy of Profit Distribution and Dividends for the Current and Next Fiscal Years

6

2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards

6

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

7

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

7

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

9

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' Equity

12

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

16

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

18

Going Concern Assumption

18

Additional Information

18

Business Combinations

18

Segment and Other Information

20

Per-share Information

24

Material Subsequent Events

24

1

ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4527) Financial Results for FY3/21

1. Overview of Results of Operations and Other Information

(1) Overview of Results of Operations

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021

181,287

22,990

23,910

16,743

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020

188,327

23,085

22,735

15,410

Year-on-year change (%)

(3.7)

(0.4)

5.2

8.6

In the current fiscal year, the severe business environment continued as the global spread of Covid -19 greatly restricted economic activity. In terms of consumer spending, consumer confidence declined further as the outlook for the economy remained uncertain.

Under these circumstances, the Rohto Group has created the slogan of "Connect for Well-being," suggesting people around the world living energetically and happily each day, both physically and mentally, throughout the various stages of their lives. We are endeavoring to further increase corporate value.

In total, net sales decreased 3.7% year-on-year to 181,287 million yen. In Japan, despite a temporary economic recovery, sales fell due to factors including a resurgence in Covid -19 infections and the establishment of a mask- wearing culture. On the other hand, sales of Nitten Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which became a subsidiary in March 2020, contributed to an increase. Overseas sales decreased in each region due to the impact of the global spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding profits, operating income decreased slightly by 0.4% year-on-year to 22,990 million yen due to lower sales and higher R&D expenses, despite an efficient use of selling, general and administrative expenses. Due to the higher dividend income and other factors, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 5.2% to 23,910 million yen and 8.6% to 16,743 million yen, respectively, and both reached record highs.

Results by reportable segment are as follows.

(Millions of yen)

Net sales (Sales to customers)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

Year-on-year change

Year-on-year change

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2021

(Amount)

(%)

Japan

115,767

115,629

(138)

(0.1)

Reportable

America

9,121

7,687

(1,434)

(15.7)

Europe

8,740

8,149

(590)

(6.8)

segment

Asia

52,971

48,056

(4,915)

(9.3)

Subtotal

186,601

179,522

(7,078)

(3.8)

Others

1,726

1,764

38

2.2

Total

188,327

181,287

(7,040)

(3.7)

Japan

Sales to customers decreased 0.1% year-on-year to 115,629 million yen.

Sales of sunscreens, lip balm and other products fell due to people staying at home because of Covid -19 and the establishment of a mask-wearing culture, and demand from foreign tourists visiting Japan was sluggish. On the other hand, "Melano CC" and "Deoco" continued to perform well and sales of "Wakansen" series and "Rohto V5 Grain" increased. In addition, Nitten Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. contributed to sales.

Segment profit (operating income) fell 1.3% year -on-year to 14,656 million yen. Despite strong sales at Qualitech Pharma Co., Ltd. and efforts to make efficient use of selling, general and administrative expenses, profit declined due to a fall in sales combined with a rise in research and development expenses for prescription drugs.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 04:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 182 B 1 676 M 1 676 M
Net income 2021 14 148 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 317 B 2 917 M 2 916 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 619
Free-Float 86,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3 560,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 783,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
