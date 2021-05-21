Rohto Pharmaceutical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:
June 24, 2021
Scheduled date of filing of Annual Securities Report:
June 25, 2021
Scheduled date of dividend payment:
June 10, 2021
Supplementary materials for financial results:
Yes
Financial results meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021
181,287
(3.7)
22,990
(0.4)
23,910
5.2
16,743
8.6
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020
188,327
2.6
23,085
10.9
22,735
19.8
15,410
57.3
Note: Comprehensive income (Millions of yen):
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021:
19,794
75.6%
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020:
11,275
83.7%
Basic net income
Diluted net
Ordinary
Operating income
income per
ROE
income
per share
to net sales
share
on total assets
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021
146.78
146.36
11.7
10.8
12.7
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020
135.13
134.71
11.4
10.9
12.3
Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates (Millions of yen):
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021:
396
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020:
(1,192)
Note: The provisional accounting treatment for business combinations has been finalized in the current fiscal year. The figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been restated accordingly.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of Mar. 31, 2021
225,790
156,612
68.9
1,363.42
As of Mar. 31, 2020
215,644
140,032
64.4
1,217.67
Reference: Shareholders' equity (Millions of yen):
As of Mar. 31, 2021: 155,525
As of Mar. 31, 2020: 138,899
Note: The provisional accounting treatment for business combinations has been finalized in the current fiscal year. The figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been restated accordingly.
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021
20,008
(10,237)
(2,347)
52,254
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020
19,040
(9,405)
(1,603)
44,665
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
Payout ratio
Dividends
Total
on
(consolidated
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
dividends
Equity
)
(consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020
-
13.00
-
13.00
26.00
2,965
19.2
2.2
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021
-
13.00
-
15.00
28.00
3,193
19.1
2.2
Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
20.0
(forecast)
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
182,000
0.4
23,100
0.5
23,900
(0.0)
17,100
2.1
149.91
Note 1: From the viewpoint of promoting constructive dialogue for medium-tolong-term corporate value enhancement, we will disclose the earnings forecast for the full year only.
Note 2: As the Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29) from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above consolidated earnings forecast is prepared based on such accounting standards.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of common shares issued
1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
As of Mar. 31, 2021:
118,089,155 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2020:
118,089,155 shares
2) Number of shares of treasury shares at the end of the period:
As of Mar. 31, 2021:
4,019,044 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2020:
4,018,988 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021:
114,070,140 shares
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020:
114,039,721 shares
Reference: Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021
101,009
(5.1)
13,018
(1.9)
12,564
(12.6
8,920
27.8
)
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020
106,477
2.0
13,264
1.9
14,374
(5.4)
6,978
44.9
Basic net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021
78.20
77.97
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020
61.19
61.00
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of Mar. 31, 2021
153,277
114,864
74.7
1,003.60
As of Mar. 31, 2020
146,375
106,337
72.4
928.85
Reference: Shareholders' equity (Millions of yen): As of Mar. 31, 2021: 114,481
As of Mar. 31, 2020: 105,954
Note 1: This summary report is not subject to the audit conducted by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements and other special items
Forecasts regarding future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and informatio n available to the Company at the time the materials were created. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results of operations may differ signifi cantly from the forecasts depending on various factors. For discussion of the assumptions and other factors considered by the Company in preparing the above projections, please refer to page 2 of the attachments "1. Overview of Results of Operations and Other Information, (1) Overview of Results of Operations."
ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4527) Financial Results for FY3/21
Contents of Attachments
1. Overview of Results of Operations and Other Information
2
(1)
Overview of Results of Operations
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position
4
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows
5
(4)
Basic Policy of Profit Distribution and Dividends for the Current and Next Fiscal Years
6
2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards
6
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
7
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
7
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
9
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' Equity
12
(4)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
16
(5)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
18
Going Concern Assumption
18
Additional Information
18
Business Combinations
18
Segment and Other Information
20
Per-share Information
24
Material Subsequent Events
24
1
1. Overview of Results of Operations and Other Information
(1) Overview of Results of Operations
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021
181,287
22,990
23,910
16,743
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020
188,327
23,085
22,735
15,410
Year-on-year change (%)
(3.7)
(0.4)
5.2
8.6
In the current fiscal year, the severe business environment continued as the global spread of Covid -19 greatly restricted economic activity. In terms of consumer spending, consumer confidence declined further as the outlook for the economy remained uncertain.
Under these circumstances, the Rohto Group has created the slogan of "Connect for Well-being," suggesting people around the world living energetically and happily each day, both physically and mentally, throughout the various stages of their lives. We are endeavoring to further increase corporate value.
In total, net sales decreased 3.7% year-on-year to 181,287 million yen. In Japan, despite a temporary economic recovery, sales fell due to factors including a resurgence in Covid -19 infections and the establishment of a mask- wearing culture. On the other hand, sales of Nitten Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which became a subsidiary in March 2020, contributed to an increase. Overseas sales decreased in each region due to the impact of the global spread of Coronavirus pandemic.
Regarding profits, operating income decreased slightly by 0.4% year-on-year to 22,990 million yen due to lower sales and higher R&D expenses, despite an efficient use of selling, general and administrative expenses. Due to the higher dividend income and other factors, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 5.2% to 23,910 million yen and 8.6% to 16,743 million yen, respectively, and both reached record highs.
Results by reportable segment are as follows.
(Millions of yen)
Net sales (Sales to customers)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
Year-on-year change
Year-on-year change
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2021
(Amount)
(%)
Japan
115,767
115,629
(138)
(0.1)
Reportable
America
9,121
7,687
(1,434)
(15.7)
Europe
8,740
8,149
(590)
(6.8)
segment
Asia
52,971
48,056
(4,915)
(9.3)
Subtotal
186,601
179,522
(7,078)
(3.8)
Others
1,726
1,764
38
2.2
Total
188,327
181,287
(7,040)
(3.7)
Japan
Sales to customers decreased 0.1% year-on-year to 115,629 million yen.
Sales of sunscreens, lip balm and other products fell due to people staying at home because of Covid -19 and the establishment of a mask-wearing culture, and demand from foreign tourists visiting Japan was sluggish. On the other hand, "Melano CC" and "Deoco" continued to perform well and sales of "Wakansen" series and "Rohto V5 Grain" increased. In addition, Nitten Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. contributed to sales.
Segment profit (operating income) fell 1.3% year -on-year to 14,656 million yen. Despite strong sales at Qualitech Pharma Co., Ltd. and efforts to make efficient use of selling, general and administrative expenses, profit declined due to a fall in sales combined with a rise in research and development expenses for prescription drugs.
2
