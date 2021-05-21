Rohto Pharmaceutical : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4527) Financial Results for FY3/21

1. Overview of Results of Operations and Other Information

(1) Overview of Results of Operations

(Millions of yen) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021 181,287 22,990 23,910 16,743 Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020 188,327 23,085 22,735 15,410 Year-on-year change (%) (3.7) (0.4) 5.2 8.6

In the current fiscal year, the severe business environment continued as the global spread of Covid -19 greatly restricted economic activity. In terms of consumer spending, consumer confidence declined further as the outlook for the economy remained uncertain.

Under these circumstances, the Rohto Group has created the slogan of "Connect for Well-being," suggesting people around the world living energetically and happily each day, both physically and mentally, throughout the various stages of their lives. We are endeavoring to further increase corporate value.

In total, net sales decreased 3.7% year-on-year to 181,287 million yen. In Japan, despite a temporary economic recovery, sales fell due to factors including a resurgence in Covid -19 infections and the establishment of a mask- wearing culture. On the other hand, sales of Nitten Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which became a subsidiary in March 2020, contributed to an increase. Overseas sales decreased in each region due to the impact of the global spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding profits, operating income decreased slightly by 0.4% year-on-year to 22,990 million yen due to lower sales and higher R&D expenses, despite an efficient use of selling, general and administrative expenses. Due to the higher dividend income and other factors, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 5.2% to 23,910 million yen and 8.6% to 16,743 million yen, respectively, and both reached record highs.

Results by reportable segment are as follows.

(Millions of yen) Net sales (Sales to customers) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended Year-on-year change Year-on-year change Mar. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2021 (Amount) (%) Japan 115,767 115,629 (138) (0.1) Reportable America 9,121 7,687 (1,434) (15.7) Europe 8,740 8,149 (590) (6.8) segment Asia 52,971 48,056 (4,915) (9.3) Subtotal 186,601 179,522 (7,078) (3.8) Others 1,726 1,764 38 2.2 Total 188,327 181,287 (7,040) (3.7)

Japan

Sales to customers decreased 0.1% year-on-year to 115,629 million yen.

Sales of sunscreens, lip balm and other products fell due to people staying at home because of Covid -19 and the establishment of a mask-wearing culture, and demand from foreign tourists visiting Japan was sluggish. On the other hand, "Melano CC" and "Deoco" continued to perform well and sales of "Wakansen" series and "Rohto V5 Grain" increased. In addition, Nitten Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. contributed to sales.

Segment profit (operating income) fell 1.3% year -on-year to 14,656 million yen. Despite strong sales at Qualitech Pharma Co., Ltd. and efforts to make efficient use of selling, general and administrative expenses, profit declined due to a fall in sales combined with a rise in research and development expenses for prescription drugs.