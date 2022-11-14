Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Roi Property Fund REIT
  News
  Summary
    RPF   BG1100026076

ROI PROPERTY FUND REIT

(RPF)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
8.000 BGN    0.00%
11:55aRoi Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
11/11Roi Property Fund Reit : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
11/08Roi Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
Roi Property Fund REIT : Coupon Payment

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
Coupon Payment 14.11.2022 17:32:33 (local time)

Company: Roi Property Fund REIT-Sofia (RPRA)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Roi Property Fund REIT (RPRA), ISIN BG2100006167, shall be discontinued as of 15 November 2022. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 5,000.
The change is due to a notification of a delay in coupon and amortisation payment due by 13 November 2022.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2 9370942 or +359 2 9370944.

Disclaimer

ROI Property ADSITS published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,08 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 1,81 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
Net Debt 2021 29,5 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,3 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 123x
EV / Sales 2021 912x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 66,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stanislava Hristova Avramova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROI PROPERTY FUND REIT6.67%26
GECINA-20.42%7 455
MIRVAC GROUP-25.09%5 755
THE GPT GROUP-17.53%5 728
ICADE-35.12%3 199
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.96%3 162