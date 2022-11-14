Roi Property Fund REIT : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
14.11.2022 17:32:33 (local time)
Company: Roi Property Fund REIT-Sofia (RPRA)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Roi Property Fund REIT (RPRA), ISIN BG2100006167, shall be discontinued as of 15 November 2022. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 5,000.
The change is due to a notification of a delay in coupon and amortisation payment due by 13 November 2022.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2 9370942 or +359 2 9370944.
