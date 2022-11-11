Roi Property Fund REIT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

11.11.2022 15:53:51 (local time)

Company: Roi Property Fund REIT-Sofia (RPRA)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 September 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Roi Property Fund REIT (RPRA), ISIN BG2100006167.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

