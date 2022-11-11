Roi Property Fund REIT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
11.11.2022 15:53:51 (local time)
Company: Roi Property Fund REIT-Sofia (RPRA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 September 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Roi Property Fund REIT (RPRA), ISIN BG2100006167.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
Disclaimer
ROI Property ADSITS published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:41:02 UTC.