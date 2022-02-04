Roi Property Fund REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

04.02.2022 15:56:56 (local time)

Company: Roi Property Fund REIT-Sofia (RPF)

Roi Property Fund REIT has appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 08 March 2022 at 10:00 am in the city of Sofia at 17 Hristo Botev Blvd. under the following agenda:

- Amendments to the Statutes of the company

- Adoption of new risk management rules of the company

- In the absence of a quorum, the EGM will take place on 22 March 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 22 February 2022 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, will be 18 February 2022 (Ex Date: 21 February 2022).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

