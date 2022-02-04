Log in
    RPF   BG1100026076

ROI PROPERTY FUND REIT

(RPF)
  Report
Roi Property Fund REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

02/04/2022 | 09:36am EST
Invitation and materials for a GSM 04.02.2022 15:56:56 (local time)

Company: Roi Property Fund REIT-Sofia (RPF)
Roi Property Fund REIT has appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 08 March 2022 at 10:00 am in the city of Sofia at 17 Hristo Botev Blvd. under the following agenda:
- Amendments to the Statutes of the company
- Adoption of new risk management rules of the company
- In the absence of a quorum, the EGM will take place on 22 March 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 22 February 2022 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, will be 18 February 2022 (Ex Date: 21 February 2022).
The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

ROI Property ADSITS published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,61 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net income 2020 0,19 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net Debt 2020 33,7 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 221x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,7 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 179x
EV / Sales 2020 123x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart ROI PROPERTY FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Roi Property Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stanislava Hristova Avramova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROI PROPERTY FUND REIT-3.33%26
GECINA-3.86%9 958
MIRVAC GROUP-10.65%7 334
GPT GROUP-7.93%6 838
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-1.36%6 554
ICADE-3.01%5 296