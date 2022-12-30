Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Roi Property Fund REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPF   BG1100026076

ROI PROPERTY FUND REIT

(RPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-19
8.200 BGN   +0.61%
11/14Roi Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
11/11Roi Property Fund Reit : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
11/08Roi Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roi Property Fund REIT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

12/30/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 30.12.2022 14:49:54 (local time)

Company: Roi Property Fund REIT-Sofia (RPF)
The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Roi Property Fund REIT dated 29 December 2022 has passed the following resolution:
- Adoption of a decision to replace the custodian bank Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD with a new custodian bank, Texim Bank AD, after the already obtained approval from the FSC
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ROI Property ADSITS published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 18:00:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROI PROPERTY FUND REIT
11/14Roi Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
11/11Roi Property Fund Reit : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders'..
PU
11/08Roi Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
10/31Roi Property Fund REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30,..
CI
09/30Roi Property Fund Reit : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
08/01Roi Property Fund REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/03Roi Property Fund REIT Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
03/30Roi Property Fund REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/04Roi Property Fund Reit : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2021Roi Property Fund REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,08 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2021 1,81 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net Debt 2021 29,5 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,5 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 123x
EV / Sales 2021 912x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart ROI PROPERTY FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Roi Property Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stanislava Hristova Avramova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROI PROPERTY FUND REIT9.33%28
GECINA-21.64%7 577
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.87%5 772
MIRVAC GROUP-26.46%5 709
THE GPT GROUP-21.77%5 492
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-19.01%3 324