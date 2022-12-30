Roi Property Fund REIT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

30.12.2022 14:49:54 (local time)

Company: Roi Property Fund REIT-Sofia (RPF)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Roi Property Fund REIT dated 29 December 2022 has passed the following resolution:

- Adoption of a decision to replace the custodian bank Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD with a new custodian bank, Texim Bank AD, after the already obtained approval from the FSC

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.

