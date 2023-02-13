Roivant Sciences : 3Q 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, research and development plans, the anticipated timing, costs, design and conduct of our ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials for our products and product candidates, including the information presented in this presentation with respect to RVT-3101 and the potential for
RVT-3101 to improve the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease (CD) and
to be a first-in-class agent, any commercial potential of our product candidates and the receipt of proceeds from the expected sale of the Myovant top-up shares to Sumitomo Pharma, are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this presentation, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The interim data presented here for RVT-3101 is from the induction period of the TUSCANY-2 study and is based on an interim analysis of key efficacy and safety data, and such data may change following completion of the clinical trial and may not accurately reflect the complete results of the TUSCANY-2 study.
"Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov and investor.roivant.com. We operate in
a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this presentation, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation includes data, results and attributes for RVT-3101 and certain other products and product candidates generated from separate, independent studies and that do not come from head-to-head analysis. Differences exist between study or trial designs and subject characteristics and caution should be exercised when comparing data across studies. Data regarding other products and product candidates is based on publicly available information.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The discussions during this conference call will include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures can be found on slide 23 and in our earnings release furnished with our Current Report on Form 8-K dated February 13, 2023. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by U.S. GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.
Disclaimer
Today's discussions and presentation are intended for the investor community only; they are not intended to promote the product candidates referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions.
Agenda
Roivant in 2023
Update on VTAMA® Cream Commercial Launch
Continued Clinical Execution
Financial Update
Q&A
2023: Roivant's Biggest Year Yet
Expanded VTAMA
VTAMA Phase 3
RVT-3101(Anti-TL1A)
Coverage and Reach
Readout in AD
UC Phase 2b Data
Ongoing
ADORING 2 - March 2023
1H 2023
ADORING 1 - May 2023
Ongoing coverage
Positive readout would
Positive final data from
expansion expected to
pave way to atopic
global Phase 2b would
increase net yield and add
dermatitis market, which is
validate best-in-class
revenue
~4x the size of psoriasis
potential
market
IMVT-1402(Next-Gen
Anti-FcRn) Human
Data
Mid-2023
Two potentially best-in- class anti-FcRn antibodies with deeper IgG reduction and simple subQ dosing give flexibility to maximize
value across indications
Brepocitinib
(TYK2/JAK1) Pivotal
Trial Readout in SLE
4Q 2023
If positive could serve as one of two registrational trials in a large market with high unmet need
References are to calendar years. Other than VTAMA in psoriasis, all drugs are investigational and subject to regulatory approval.
