    ROIV   BMG762791017

ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.

(ROIV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-10 pm EST
7.970 USD   +2.71%
Roivant Sciences : 3Q 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
08:31aRoivant Sciences Fiscal Q3 Loss Widens as Revenue Falls
MT
ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Roivant Sciences : 3Q 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

02/13/2023 | 08:48am EST
Financial Results and Business Update

for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

February 13, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, research and development plans, the anticipated timing, costs, design and conduct of our ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials for our products and product candidates, including the information presented in this presentation with respect to RVT-3101 and the potential for

RVT-3101 to improve the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease (CD) and

to be a first-in-class agent, any commercial potential of our product candidates and the receipt of proceeds from the expected sale of the Myovant top-up shares to Sumitomo Pharma, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this presentation, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The interim data presented here for RVT-3101 is from the induction period of the TUSCANY-2 study and is based on an interim analysis of key efficacy and safety data, and such data may change following completion of the clinical trial and may not accurately reflect the complete results of the TUSCANY-2 study.

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the sections captioned

"Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov and investor.roivant.com. We operate in

a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this presentation, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation includes data, results and attributes for RVT-3101 and certain other products and product candidates generated from separate, independent studies and that do not come from head-to-head analysis. Differences exist between study or trial designs and subject characteristics and caution should be exercised when comparing data across studies. Data regarding other products and product candidates is based on publicly available information.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The discussions during this conference call will include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures can be found on slide 23 and in our earnings release furnished with our Current Report on Form 8-K dated February 13, 2023. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by U.S. GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.

Disclaimer

Today's discussions and presentation are intended for the investor community only; they are not intended to promote the product candidates referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions.

Speakers

Matthew

Richard

Frank

Eric Venker, MD,

Mayukh

Gline

Pulik

Torti, MD

PharmD

Sukhatme, MD

Chief

Chief

Vant Chair

President and

President and

Executive Officer

Financial Officer

Chief Operating

Chief Investment

Officer

Officer

Agenda

  • Roivant in 2023
  • Update on VTAMA® Cream Commercial Launch
  • Continued Clinical Execution
  • Financial Update
  • Q&A

2023: Roivant's Biggest Year Yet

Expanded VTAMA

VTAMA Phase 3

RVT-3101(Anti-TL1A)

Coverage and Reach

Readout in AD

UC Phase 2b Data

Ongoing

ADORING 2 - March 2023

1H 2023

ADORING 1 - May 2023

Ongoing coverage

Positive readout would

Positive final data from

expansion expected to

pave way to atopic

global Phase 2b would

increase net yield and add

dermatitis market, which is

validate best-in-class

revenue

~4x the size of psoriasis

potential

market

IMVT-1402(Next-Gen

Anti-FcRn) Human

Data

Mid-2023

Two potentially best-in- class anti-FcRn antibodies with deeper IgG reduction and simple subQ dosing give flexibility to maximize

value across indications

Brepocitinib

(TYK2/JAK1) Pivotal

Trial Readout in SLE

4Q 2023

If positive could serve as one of two registrational trials in a large market with high unmet need

References are to calendar years. Other than VTAMA in psoriasis, all drugs are investigational and subject to regulatory approval.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Roivant Sciences Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 13:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 174 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,00x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 026 M 6 026 M -
EV / Sales 2023 95,4x
EV / Sales 2024 35,0x
Nbr of Employees 863
Free-Float 60,8%
Technical analysis trends ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,97 $
Average target price 13,25 $
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Gline Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Eric Venker Chief Operating Officer
Mayukh Sukhatme Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Richard Pulik Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Ramaswamy Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.-0.25%6 026
MODERNA, INC.-5.76%65 034
LONZA GROUP AG19.93%43 605
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.76%41 381
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.42%26 483
SEAGEN INC.5.37%25 141