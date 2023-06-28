Financial Results and Business Update for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
June 28, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, research and development plans, the anticipated timing, costs, design and conduct of our ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials for our products and product candidates, including the information presented in this presentation with respect to (i) RVT-3101 and the potential for RVT-3101 to improve the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease(CD) and to be a first-in-class agent and (ii) the ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 topline study results, and any commercial potential of our product candidates, are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this presentation, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The data presented here is from the induction and chronic periods of the TUSCANY-2 study and is based on a preliminary analysis of key efficacy and safety data, and such data may change following completion of the clinical trial and may not accurately reflect the complete results of the TUSCANY-2 study. The ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 topline study results presented here are based on an initial analysis of key efficacy and safety data and such data may not accurately reflect the complete results of the ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 studies.
These forward-looking statements may be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.govand investor.roivant.com.
We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this presentation, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation includes data for VTAMA as compared to certain other products and product candidates generated from separate, independent studies and that do not come from head-to-head analysis. Differences exist between study or trial designs and subject characteristics and caution should be exercised when comparing data across studies. Data regarding other products and product candidates is based on publicly available information.
VTAMA cream is only FDA-approved for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults but is under clinical investigation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and children aged two (2) years old and above.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The discussions during this conference call will include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures can be found on slide 32 and in our earnings release furnished with our Current Report on Form 8- K dated June 28, 2023. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by U.S. GAAP, have
no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.
Disclaimer
This presentation is intended for the investor community only; it is not intended to promote the product candidates referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions.
Speakers
Matthew
Richard
Frank
Eric Venker, MD,
Mayukh
Gline
Pulik
Torti, MD
PharmD
Sukhatme, MD
Chief
Chief
Vant Chair
President and
President and
Executive Officer
Financial Officer
Chief Operating
Chief Investment
Officer
Officer
Agenda
- Roivant in 2023
- VTAMA® Psoriasis Launch Update and Atopic Dermatitis Phase 3 Results
- RVT-3101(anti-TL1A) Chronic Period Data in UC and Crohn's Phase 2 Study
- IMVT-1402(anti-FcRn) Update
- Financial Update
- Q&A
Roivant: Developing and Commercializing Transformative Medicines
Vant model aligns incentives to drive fast, high-quality execution and rigorous capital allocation
Proven track record with 10 consecutive positive Phase 3 trials and 6 FDA approvals1
$1.7BN cash at March 31, 2023, supporting cash runway into the second half of calendar year 20252
Industry-leading I&I pipeline with $15BN+ sales potential supported by commercial launch of novel topical VTAMA and multiple potential best- or first-in-class programs
1.
FDA approval and trial figures include Vants transferred to Sumitomo Pharma in December 2019.
2. As of March 31, 2023, we had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $1.7 billion.
Disclaimer
Roivant Sciences Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2023 12:37:03 UTC.