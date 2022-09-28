Roivant Sciences : Investor Day 2022 Presentation

This presentation will include forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Our forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the clinical and therapeutic potential of VTAMA and our other existing and future product candidates, the timing and expectations of potential regulatory submissions, the availability and success of topline results from our ongoing clinical trials, any commercial potential of VTAMA and our other product candidates, including but not limited to the anticipated timeline of commercial coverage of VTAMA, any pending or potential litigation, including but not limited to our expectations regarding the outcome of any such litigation and costs and expenses associated with such litigation, and our business strategies, financial condition, and trends, competitive position, potential growth opportunities, and expectations or probabilities for success. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.
➢Introduction
➢Next Generation FcRn: IMVT-1402
➢VTAMA Launch Updates and KOL Panel
➢Q&A
Today's Investor Day Will Provide Updates on the Commercial and Development-Stage Portion of Our Portfolio
IMVT-1402
Unveiling of IMVT-1402, a next-generationanti-FcRn antibody with deep IgG suppression, minimal impact on albumin and LDL, and simple, subcutaneous delivery
Investor Day 2022
VTAMA (tapinarof) Cream
Update on psoriasis launch (with over 30,000 TRx to date)
and KOL panel with prescriber feedback
Late-Stage Development Pipeline
Multiple late-stage data readouts in 2023, including potentially registrational trial of brepocitinib in SLE and topline data from Phase 3 trials of VTAMA in atopic dermatitis
Roivant: Redefining "Big Pharma" from End to End
Roivant Edge
Vant modelaligns incentives to drive fast,high-qualityexecution and rigorous capital allocation
Technologyboosts all aspects of commercialization, development,
and discovery
Clinical and Regulatory Achievements
VTAMA (tapinarof) approved May 25th - our first wholly- owned commercial launch
6 FDA approvals from Vants
launched by Roivant1
8 consecutive positive
Phase 3 trials1
1. FDA approval and trial figures include Vants transferred to Sumitomo Pharma in December 2019
