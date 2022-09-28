Advanced search
    ROIV   BMG762791014

ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.

(ROIV)
  Report
2022-09-28
3.275 USD   +5.31%
Roivant Sciences : Investor Day 2022 Presentation
PU
09/21Roivant Sciences Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
09/20Roivant Sciences Files $1 Billion Mixed Shelf
MT
Roivant Sciences : Investor Day 2022 Presentation

09/28/2022 | 11:06am EDT
Investor Day

September 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation will include forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Our forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the clinical and therapeutic potential of VTAMA and our other existing and future product candidates, the timing and expectations of potential regulatory submissions, the availability and success of topline results from our ongoing clinical trials, any commercial potential of VTAMA and our other product candidates, including but not limited to the anticipated timeline of commercial coverage of VTAMA, any pending or potential litigation, including but not limited to our expectations regarding the outcome of any such litigation and costs and expenses associated with such litigation, and our business strategies, financial condition, and trends, competitive position, potential growth opportunities, and expectations or probabilities for success. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those

risks set forth in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,

available at www.sec.gov and investor.roivant.com. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this presentation and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Today's discussion will include statements by a panel of physicians regarding VTAMA. The views and opinions expressed by our panelists today are their own. The moderator of the panel, and our panelists, may make forward-looking statements and the safe harbor rules described above govern such statements.

Disclaimer

Today's discussions and presentation are intended for the investor community only; they are not intended to promote the product candidates referenced herein or otherwise influence healthcare prescribing decisions.

For investor audiences only

2

Introduction

Next Generation FcRn: IMVT-1402

VTAMA Launch Updates and KOL Panel

Q&A

Today's Investor Day Will Provide Updates on the Commercial and Development-Stage Portion of Our Portfolio

IMVT-1402

Unveiling of IMVT-1402, a next-generationanti-FcRn antibody with deep IgG suppression, minimal impact on albumin and LDL, and simple, subcutaneous delivery

Investor Day 2022

VTAMA (tapinarof) Cream

Update on psoriasis launch (with over 30,000 TRx to date)

and KOL panel with prescriber feedback

Late-Stage Development Pipeline

Multiple late-stage data readouts in 2023, including potentially registrational trial of brepocitinib in SLE and topline data from Phase 3 trials of VTAMA in atopic dermatitis

For investor audiences only

4

Roivant: Redefining "Big Pharma" from End to End

Roivant Edge

  • Vant model aligns incentives to drive fast, high-qualityexecution and rigorous capital allocation
  • Technology boosts all aspects of commercialization, development,
    and discovery

Clinical and Regulatory Achievements

VTAMA (tapinarof) approved May 25th - our first wholly- owned commercial launch

6 FDA approvals from Vants

launched by Roivant1

8 consecutive positive

Phase 3 trials1

1. FDA approval and trial figures include Vants transferred to Sumitomo Pharma in December 2019

For investor audiences only

5

Disclaimer

Roivant Sciences Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
