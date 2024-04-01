Roivant Sciences Ltd.(NasdaqGS:ROIV) added to S&P 1000

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that seeks to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. The Companyâs pipeline is focused on inflammation and immunology and includes VTAMA, a novel topical approved for the treatment of psoriasis and in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody in development for ulcerative colitis and Crohnâs disease, in addition to various other therapies in various stages of clinical development. The Company advances its pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or Vants to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies. It also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business.

Sector Pharmaceuticals