Roivant Sciences : RVT-3101 Investor Call Presentation
PU
Roivant Sciences Ltd. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Roivant Announces Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Results from the Induction Period of TUSCANY-2, a Large Global Phase 2b Study of Subcutaneous RVT-3101 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis in Both the Overall and the Biomarker Positive Patient Populations
GL
Roivant Sciences : RVT-3101 Investor Call Presentation

01/04/2023 | 08:38am EST
RVT-3101

January 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, research and development plans, the anticipated timing, costs, design and conduct of our ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials for our products and product candidates, including the information presented in this presentation with respect to RVT-3101 and the potential for RVT- 3101 to improve the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease (CD) and to be a first-in-class agent, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this presentation, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The interim data presented here is from the induction period of the TUSCANY-2 study and is based on a interim analysis of key efficacy and safety data, and such data may change following completion of the clinical trial and may not accurately reflect the complete results of the TUSCANY-2 study.

These forward-looking statements will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" of our

filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov and investor.roivant.com. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to

time. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation includes data, results and attributes for RVT-3101 and certain other products and product candidates generated from separate, independent studies and that do not come from head-to-head analysis. Differences exist between study or trial designs and subject characteristics and caution should be exercised when comparing data across studies. Data regarding other products and product candidates is based on publicly available information.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by us.

2

Roivant Has One of the Deepest Immunology Pipelines in the Industry

Eight ongoing registrational trials in multi-billion-dollar markets

Modality

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Approved

Psoriasis | Dermavant

Topical

Atopic Dermatitis | Dermavant

Topical

RVT-3101 Ulcerative Colitis | New Vant

Biologic

RVT-3101 Crohn's Diseases | New Vant

Biologic

BREPOCITINIB Dermatomyositis | Priovant

Small Molecule

BREPOCITINIB Systemic Lupus Erythematosus | Priovant

Small Molecule

BREPOCITINIB Other Indications | Priovant

Small Molecule

BATOCLIMAB Myasthenia Gravis | Immunovant

Biologic

BATOCLIMAB Thyroid Eye Disease | Immunovant

Biologic

BATOCLIMAB Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy | Immunovant

Biologic

BATOCLIMAB Graves' Disease | Immunovant

Biologic

BATOCLIMAB Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia | Immunovant

Biologic

IMVT-1402 Numerous Indications | Immunovant

Biologic

NAMILUMAB Sarcoidosis | Kinevant

Biologic

Pipeline reflects both ongoing clinical trials and expected upcoming trials. VTAMA has only received FDA approval for psoriasis, not atopic dermatitis.

  • Represents registrational or potentially registrational trials

3

RVT-3101: A Phase 3-ReadyAnti-TL1A Antibody for Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's

Disease and Other Indications

Statistically Significant and

Clinically Meaningful

Effects Seen in UC Phase 2b

Large and Well-Validated

Market Opportunity

RVT-3101 is First-in-class

with Large Data Set in Hand

Additional

Near-Term Catalyst

Strong Intellectual

Property Position

  • High-endefficacy in all-comers population, statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit at all doses tested
  • Response rates enriched in patients positive for a prospectively defined biomarker (~60% of UC patients)
  • Favorable safety and tolerability profile
  • Both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are large, well-validated commercial markets
  • Additional value creation potential expected outside of IBD
  • Robust dose ranging work to date: ~300 patients across four dose arms and two studies (including with SQ formulation)
  • Efficient Phase 3 program planned with clearly defined path to approval
  • Final UC Phase 2b data (TUSCANY-2) expected 1H 2023
  • Composition of matter IP protection until 2039+ (including extensions)
  • Biologic confers 12 years of regulatory exclusivity following approval

4

Significant Unmet Medical Need

Persists for Patients with IBD

  • Affects ~2M people in the US - two most common forms are ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD)
  • Abdominal pain, bleeding, frequent bathroom visits or constipation, obstruction, and surgery
  • Constitutional symptoms of weight loss, fever, and fatigue; significant mental health burden
  • Poor prognostic indicators and lack of biomarkers lead to a "trial and error" treatment paradigm or eventual removal of the colon for more severe patients
  • Even the best advanced therapies typically result in 10- 15%remission of disease, leaving frequent flare-ups or continued worsening of disease

Ulcerative

Crohn's

Ulcerative

Crohn's

Colitis

Disease

Colitis

Disease

Source: 2014 Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America Guidebook; 2019 IBD Global

5

Disease Burden from The Lancet; 2012 Molodecky et al., Gastroenterology

Adapted from https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Roivant Sciences Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 13:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
