Roivant Sciences Up 28%, Continuing Increase

Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares recently traded up 28% to $14.02, following gains in the previous four sessions.

The biotechnology company didn't appear to issue any press releases or regulatory filings on Monday.

Roivant has received attention during a patent dispute between Moderna Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma. It owns part of Arbutus, and in 2018 Arbutus and Roivant launched Genevant Sciences, which focuses on RNA-based drugs. Roivant owns a majority of Genevant.

Last week, Truist Securities discussed a call with Zachary Silbersher, patent lawyer at Markman Advisors, about how possible outcomes in the dispute will affect Roivant. He said, "One potential scenario is that the Companies are currently in private negotiations for a settlement where I think a small royalty could be a result." Truist has a buy rating and $15 price target for Roivant.

Also last week, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a buy rating and $15 target.

