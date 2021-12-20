Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Roivant Sciences Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROIV   BMG762791017

ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.

(ROIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roivant Sciences Up 28%, Continuing Increase

12/20/2021 | 02:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman

Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares recently traded up 28% to $14.02, following gains in the previous four sessions.

The biotechnology company didn't appear to issue any press releases or regulatory filings on Monday.

Roivant has received attention during a patent dispute between Moderna Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma. It owns part of Arbutus, and in 2018 Arbutus and Roivant launched Genevant Sciences, which focuses on RNA-based drugs. Roivant owns a majority of Genevant.

Last week, Truist Securities discussed a call with Zachary Silbersher, patent lawyer at Markman Advisors, about how possible outcomes in the dispute will affect Roivant. He said, "One potential scenario is that the Companies are currently in private negotiations for a settlement where I think a small royalty could be a result." Truist has a buy rating and $15 price target for Roivant.

Also last week, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a buy rating and $15 target.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1432ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION 2.69% 4.395 Delayed Quote.20.56%
MODERNA, INC. -4.29% 280.75 Delayed Quote.182.19%
ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD. 29.04% 14.0495 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
12/17UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM : Drug could more effectively treat patients hospitalised with CO..
AQ
12/16Virtual Reality Startup Nanome Announces Largest Deployment to Date
AQ
12/15Goldman Sachs Starts Roivant Sciences at Buy With $15 Price Target
MT
11/15ROIVANT SCIENCES : 2Q 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
11/15Roivant Sciences Fiscal Q2 Loss Widens as Expenses Jump, Revenue Higher
MT
11/15Earnings Flash (ROIV) ROIVANT SCIENCES Reports Q3 Revenue $14M, vs. Street Est of $5.22..
MT
11/08HC Wainwright Initiates Roivant Sciences at Buy With $14 Price Target
MT
11/01SVB Leerink Starts Roivant Sciences at Outperform with $11 Price Target
MT
10/29Roivant Discovery Announces 2021 Open Science Fellows
BU
10/27Citigroup Starts Roivant Sciences at Buy With $11 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -640 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 691 M 7 691 M -
EV / Sales 2022 156x
EV / Sales 2023 58,4x
Nbr of Employees 620
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roivant Sciences Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,95 $
Average target price 12,67 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Gline Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Venker Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Mayukh Sukhatme Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Richard Pulik Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Ramaswamy Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.0.00%7 691
MODERNA, INC.182.19%119 527
LONZA GROUP AG31.50%60 258
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.26%51 090
SEAGEN INC.-14.27%27 456
CELLTRION, INC.-42.62%23 831