Roivant Sciences : View Presentation

This presentation will include forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the availability and success of topline results from our ongoing clinical trials and any commercial potential of our product candidates. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.
Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov and investor.roivant.com. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this presentation, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
2
Roivant: Redefining "Big Pharma" from End to End
We are a biopharmaceutical company discovering, developing and commercializing transformative medicines faster by building technologies and deploying talent in creative ways
Vant Model
Computational Tools
Aligning incentives to promote successful execution, with Vants
benefiting from support of the Roivant platform
Immunovant
DermavantAruvant
Genevant
Datavant
New Vants from
Lysovant
Kinevant
Proteovant
New Vants from
Additional
Hemavant
In-Licensing
Alyvant
Lokavant
Priovant
Affivant
Sio Cytovant
Arbutus
Technologies built to address inefficiencies in drug discovery,
development and commercialization processes
Indicates Vant or strategy with oncology relevance
3
Note: Vants shown include non-wholly-owned subsidiaries and affiliates of Roivant. For more information on Roivant's ownership in the Vants, please see the Vant ownership table in the "Overview" Section of Part I, Item 2 of Roivant's most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and available at www.sec.govand investor.roivant.com.
Select Discovery and Development Pipeline in Oncology to Address Unmet Patient Needs
Modality
Discovery Preclinical Phase 1/2
RVT-2001
Transfusion-Dependent Anemia in Patients with Lower-Risk MDS
►
AFM32
Solid Tumors
►
CVT-TCR-01
Oncologic Malignancies
►
AR
Prostate Cancer
►
STAT3
Oncology, Immunology
►
Undisclosed
Oncology
►
CBP/p300
Oncology
►
SMARCA2/4
Oncology
►
Undisclosed
Oncology
►
Multiple Additional Targets
Oncology, Immunology
►
WRN
Oncology
►
CRAF
Oncology
►
HIF2A
Oncology
►
ADAR1
Oncology
►
Multiple Additional Targets
Oncology, Immunology, Neurology
►
KRAS G12D
Oncology
►
Note: All drugs in current pipeline are investigational and subject to health authority approval.
4
Roivant
Inhibitor/
Cytovant Hemavant
Affivant
Proteovant
Degrader
Biologic
Discovery
Modulator
RVT-2001: Potential First-in-Class Small Molecule SF3B1 Modulator for the Treatment of Transfusion-Dependent Anemia in Patients with Lower-Risk MDS
Lower-Risk MDS
Encouraging
Multipronged
Expect Fast,
Strategy to
Well-Established
Strong Intellectual
is a Commercially
Proof-of-Concept
Optimize RVT-2001's
Path to Potential
Property Position
Validated Market
Data
Clinical Impact
Approval
Transfusion-dependent anemia in MDS has limited treatment options
Luspatercept (Reblozyl), approved for RS+ MDS in 2020, annualizing at >$500M 5 quarters after launch; BMS potential projected peak >$4B1
First-in-class potential as
Planned development
Intend to conduct a
the only known SF3B1
strategy optimizing
robust open-label
modulator currently in
dosing, utilizing precision
expansion of an ongoing
clinical development
medicine enrollment, and
Phase 1/2 trial in 2022
excluding certain
Compelling data in a
refractory patients
Precedent in the space is
highly refractory
a single pivotal study with
population
Precedent suggests
approximately 200-250
minimal data decay
patients4
80+ subjects treated in
between Phase 2 and
Phase 1/2 study;
Phase 33
generally well-tolerated to
date2
Composition of matter IP protection expected until 2035, before any potential patent term extensions
All product candidates are investigational and subject to regulatory approval.
5
1.
Bristol Myers Squibb filings, November 16, 2021 Investor Event.
2.
Steensma et al., 2021
3.
Platzbecker et al., 2017; Fenaux et al., 2020; List et al., 2006; Fenaux et al., 2011
4.
Fenaux et al., 2021; Fenaux et al. 2011; Santini et al. 2016
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Roivant Sciences Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:37:03 UTC.