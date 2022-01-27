Log in
Roivant Sciences : View Presentation

01/27/2022 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oncology Overview

January 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This presentation will include forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the availability and success of topline results from our ongoing clinical trials and any commercial potential of our product candidates. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov and investor.roivant.com. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this presentation, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Roivant: Redefining "Big Pharma" from End to End

We are a biopharmaceutical company discovering, developing and commercializing transformative medicines faster by building technologies and deploying talent in creative ways

Vant Model

Computational Tools

Aligning incentives to promote successful execution, with Vants

benefiting from support of the Roivant platform

Immunovant

DermavantAruvant

Genevant

Datavant

New Vants from

Lysovant

Kinevant

Proteovant

New Vants from

Additional

Hemavant

In-Licensing

Alyvant

Lokavant

Priovant

Affivant

Sio Cytovant

Arbutus

Technologies built to address inefficiencies in drug discovery,

development and commercialization processes

Indicates Vant or strategy with oncology relevance

3

Note: Vants shown include non-wholly-owned subsidiaries and affiliates of Roivant. For more information on Roivant's ownership in the Vants, please see the Vant ownership table in the "Overview" Section of Part I, Item 2 of Roivant's most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and available at www.sec.govand investor.roivant.com.

Select Discovery and Development Pipeline in Oncology to Address Unmet Patient Needs

Modality

Discovery Preclinical Phase 1/2

RVT-2001

Transfusion-Dependent Anemia in Patients with Lower-Risk MDS

AFM32

Solid Tumors

CVT-TCR-01

Oncologic Malignancies

AR

Prostate Cancer

STAT3

Oncology, Immunology

Undisclosed

Oncology

CBP/p300

Oncology

SMARCA2/4

Oncology

Undisclosed

Oncology

Multiple Additional Targets

Oncology, Immunology

WRN

Oncology

CRAF

Oncology

HIF2A

Oncology

ADAR1

Oncology

Multiple Additional Targets

Oncology, Immunology, Neurology

KRAS G12D

Oncology

Note: All drugs in current pipeline are investigational and subject to health authority approval.

4

Roivant

Inhibitor/

Cytovant Hemavant

Affivant

Proteovant

Degrader

Biologic

Discovery

Modulator

RVT-2001: Potential First-in-Class Small Molecule SF3B1 Modulator for the Treatment of Transfusion-Dependent Anemia in Patients with Lower-Risk MDS

Lower-Risk MDS

Encouraging

Multipronged

Expect Fast,

Strategy to

Well-Established

Strong Intellectual

is a Commercially

Proof-of-Concept

Optimize RVT-2001's

Path to Potential

Property Position

Validated Market

Data

Clinical Impact

Approval

Transfusion-dependent anemia in MDS has limited treatment options

Luspatercept (Reblozyl), approved for RS+ MDS in 2020, annualizing at >$500M 5 quarters after launch; BMS potential projected peak >$4B1

First-in-class potential as

Planned development

Intend to conduct a

the only known SF3B1

strategy optimizing

robust open-label

modulator currently in

dosing, utilizing precision

expansion of an ongoing

clinical development

medicine enrollment, and

Phase 1/2 trial in 2022

excluding certain

Compelling data in a

refractory patients

Precedent in the space is

highly refractory

a single pivotal study with

population

Precedent suggests

approximately 200-250

minimal data decay

patients4

80+ subjects treated in

between Phase 2 and

Phase 1/2 study;

Phase 33

generally well-tolerated to

date2

Composition of matter IP protection expected until 2035, before any potential patent term extensions

All product candidates are investigational and subject to regulatory approval.

5

1.

Bristol Myers Squibb filings, November 16, 2021 Investor Event.

2.

Steensma et al., 2021

3.

Platzbecker et al., 2017; Fenaux et al., 2020; List et al., 2006; Fenaux et al., 2011

4.

Fenaux et al., 2021; Fenaux et al. 2011; Santini et al. 2016

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Roivant Sciences Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
