Roivant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK and BOSTON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV) will participate in four upcoming healthcare investor conferences:



UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Monday, May 23 at 9:15 a.m. EDT. CEO Matt Gline will present.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in Miami on Tuesday, May 24 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. CFO Richard Pulik will participate in a fireside chat.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. CEO Matt Gline will participate in a fireside chat.

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, June 14 at 8:40 a.m. PDT / 11:40 a.m. EDT. CFO Richard Pulik and President and Chief Investment Officer Mayukh Sukhatme will participate in a fireside chat.

A live webcast of each presentation and fireside chat will be available under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Roivant website at https://investor.roivant.com/news-events/events, and archived recordings will be available after each presentation.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch 'Vants' – nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Roivant Sciences Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and variations of such words or similar expressions. The words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act.

Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the availability and success of topline results from our ongoing clinical trials and any commercial potential of our product candidates. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors

Roivant Investor Relations

ir@roivant.com

Media

Paul Davis

Roivant Sciences

paul.davis@roivant.com



