  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  ROK Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ROK   CA77544C1041

ROK RESOURCES INC.

(ROK)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/25 03:59:59 pm EDT
0.24 CAD    --.--%
ROK Resources : Announces Issuance of Stock Options

03/25/2022 | 06:52pm EDT
REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) announces that the Board of Directors has awarded a total of 10,760,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share. The options vest as to one third immediately with an additional one third vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant with the remainder vesting on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The expiry for all options is March 25, 2027.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK's common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and CEO
Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: info@rokresources.ca

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694744/ROK-Resources-Announces-Issuance-of-Stock-Options

Disclaimer

ROK Resources Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,46  0,37  0,37 
Net income 2020 -1,20 M -0,96 M -0,96 M
Net cash 2020 1,42 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 20 038 023x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart ROK RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
ROK Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cameron Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lynn Chapman Manger-Financial Reporting
Peter Yates Independent Director
David Hergenhein Independent Director
Kent McDougall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROK RESOURCES INC.0.00%14
CONOCOPHILLIPS44.83%135 853
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED47.60%73 147
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.23%70 838
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.15%61 027
CNOOC LIMITED28.77%59 011