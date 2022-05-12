Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Rokiskio Suris AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSU1L   LT0000100372

ROKISKIO SURIS AB

(RSU1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/12 07:10:35 am EDT
3.000 EUR    0.00%
AB "Rokiškio sūris" dividend payment procedure for the year 2021
GL
05/12ROKISKIO SURIS AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06Ex-date dividend payment of AB Rokiškio sūris
GL
AB "Rokiškio sūris" dividend payment procedure for the year 2021

05/12/2022 | 10:18am EDT
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB „Rokiškio sūris“ (company code 173057512, address Pramonės str.3, Rokiškis), which took place on 29 April 2022, decided to allocate EUR 0.10 per share for 2021 (the total amount of dividends for 2021 is EUR 3.501 million).

Dividends will be paid to those persons who at the end of the tenth business day following the General Meeting of Shareholders accepting the payment of dividends, i.e. May 13, 2022 will be shareholders of AB Rokiškio sūris.

As of May 26, 2022, dividends will be paid in the following order:

  • For shareholders whose bookkeeping of AB Rokiškio sūris shares is managed by financial brokerage firms or branches of credit institutions providing securities accounting services, the amount of dividends after deduction of personal income tax or income tax under the laws of the Republic of Lithuania will be transferred to the shareholder's account in the respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;
  • For shareholders whose accounting of AB Rokiškio sūris shares under the authorization of the Company (issuer) is managed by UAB FMĮ Orion Securities, the amount of dividends after deduction of personal income tax or income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania will be paid by the Company's Cash Office (Rokiskio suris AB Pramonės 3, Rokiškis) or according to the application, the dividends will be transferred to the bank or other financial institution (IBAN) account specified by the shareholder. Applications for dividend payment can be submitted in writing (Rokiškio sūris AB address: Pramonės 3, LT- 42150 Rokiškis) or by e-mail grazina.jankauskiene@rokiskio.com

Dividends paid in 2022 are taxed as follows:

  • Dividends paid to residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons resident in foreign countries are taxed at the rate of 15 percent of personal income tax.
  • Dividends paid to resident legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities resident in foreign countries are taxed at a rate of 15 percent, unless otherwise provided by law.

Person authorized to provide additional information:
Gražina Jankauskienė, teleph. +370 458 55243

Dalius Trumpa
CEO
+370 458 55200


