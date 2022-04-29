Resolutions of the General Meeting of shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB held on 29 April 2022





Resolutions approved by the 29 April 2022 General Meeting of shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB (hereinafter – the Company):

1. Auditor’s findings regarding the consolidated financial reports and annual report.

Debriefed. (No decision is taken on this item of the agenda).

2. The Audit Committee report.

To endorse the report of the Audit Committee (attached).

3. The Company’s consolidated annual report for the year 2021.

Debriefed with the Company’s consolidated annual report for the year 2021 which is prepared by the Company, assessed by the Auditor and approved by the Board of Directors. (No decision is taken on this item on the agenda).

4. Approval of the consolidated and company’s financial accounting for the year 2021.

To approve the audited consolidated and company’s financial statements for the year 2021 (attached).

5. Allocation of the profit (loss) of the Company of 2021.

To approve the following profit (loss) distribution of the Company of year 2021:





Title kEUR 1. Non-distributed profit (loss) at beginning of year 74,432 2. Approved by shareholders dividends related to the year 2020 (3,501) 3. Transfers from other reserves 1,116 4. Non-distributed profit (loss) at beginning of year after dividend payout and transfer to reserves 72,047 5. Net profit (loss) of the Company of fiscal year 1,558 6. Distributable profit (loss) of the Company 73,605 7. Profit share for mandatory reserve - 8. Profit share for other reserves - 9. Profit share for dividend payout * (3,501) 10. Profit share for annual payments (tantiemes) to the Board of Directors, employee bonuses and other as accounted by Profit (loss) statement 17 11. Non-distributed profit (loss) at end of year transferred to the next fiscal year 70,104

*it will be allocated 0.10 eur per ordinary registered share. In total to the dividends payout EUR 3,500,669.60.

Persons entitled to receive dividends are those who are actual shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth day after approval of the resolution for dividend pay-out by the general meeting of shareholders (shareholders proprietary right accounting day), i. e. May 13, 2022.

6. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Report

To approve the company's Remuneration Report for 2021, which is a part of AB Rokiškio sūris 2021 annual report (attached).

7. Regarding purchase of own shares.

The Company’s shares shall be acquired under the following conditions:

1. Purpose of acquisition of own shares – maintain and increase the price of the company’s shares.

2. Maximal number of the shares to be purchased – total value of the Company’s treasury shares including the nominal value of already owned shares may not exceed 1/10 of the Company’s Authorized Capital.

3. Period during which the company may purchase own shares – 18 months from the approval of resolution.

4. Maximal and minimal purchase price per share – maximal purchase price per share is higher by 10 per cent compared to the Company’s share market price at Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange at the time of the resolution’s approval by the Board of Directors in regard with the treasury share acquisition, and the minimal purchase price per share is lower by 10 per cent compared to the Company’s share market price at Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange at the time of the resolution’s approval by the Board of Directors in regard with the treasury share acquisition.

5. Procedure of selling the treasury shares and minimal sales price – The Company’s treasury shares might be cancelled upon a resolution of the general meeting of shareholders or sold under a resolution of the Board of Directors provided the minimal sales price is equal to the acquisition price, and the procedure will ensure equal opportunities for all shareholders to acquire the company’s shares.

6. Following the conditions set herewith and the requirements of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, to authorize the Board of Directors to accept resolutions regarding purchase of the Company’s own shares, organize purchase and sales of the own shares, establish an order for purchase and sales of the own shares, as well as their price and number, and also complete all other related actions.

The company has accumulated a reserve of kEUR 10,850 for acquisition of treasury shares.

The decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of April 30, 2021 regarding the acquisition of own shares shall become invalid as of the date of adoption of this resolution.

8. Election of the Company’s Audit Committee.

Vilmantas Peciura, Director of Virenda, UAB have been elected as an independent member of the Audit Committee.

9. Election of the Company’s auditor and establishment of payment conditions.

1. The audit company UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers is elected to perform an audit of annual consolidated financial statements of the Group of AB Rokiskio suris and the Parent Company for the year 2022 and to make the evaluation of the consolidated annual report 2022.

2. Remuneration for the audit shall be identified by the Board of Directors. The Company’s manager is authorized to sign an agreement with the audit company.

