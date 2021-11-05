2021 Form of Proxy (PDF, 64 kB)

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the OR Print the name of the person you are "Company") hereby appoint: John Mirko, or failing this person, Dennis appointing if this person is someone Cojuco (collectively, "Management's Nominees") other than the Management Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at Suite 615 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, B.C., Canada V6C 2T6, on December 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm, (Vancouver Time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at Three (3).

2. Election of Directors
01. Michael Cowin 02. John Mirko 03. Adam Pankratz

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

4. Rolling Stock Option Plan

To consider, and if thought fit, pass an ordinary resolution approving the Company's rolling 10% incentive stock option plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular.

5. Other Business

To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.