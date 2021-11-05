Log in
2021 Form of Proxy (PDF, 64 kB)

11/05/2021 | 06:58pm EDT
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.

Security Class

Holder Account Number

-------

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, December 3, 2021

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the Management Nominees whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
  2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.
  3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
  4. If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this proxy, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed to the holder by Management.
  5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees listed on the reverse, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
  6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour, or withheld from voting, or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for. If you have specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
  7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, unless prohibited by law.

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.-------

Fold

Proxies submitted must be received by 3:00 pm, (Vancouver Time), on December 1, 2021.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

  • Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

To Vote Using the Internet

  • Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
  • Smartphone?
    Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management Nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the

OR

Print the name of the person you are

"Company") hereby appoint: John Mirko, or failing this person, Dennis

appointing if this person is someone

Cojuco (collectively, "Management's Nominees")

other than the Management

Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at Suite 615 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, B.C., Canada V6C 2T6, on December 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm, (Vancouver Time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at Three (3).

2. Election of Directors

-------

Withhold

Withhold

Withhold

Fold

For

For

For

01. Michael Cowin

02. John Mirko

03. Adam Pankratz

Withhold

For

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

4. Rolling Stock Option Plan

To consider, and if thought fit, pass an ordinary resolution approving the Company's rolling 10% incentive stock option plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular.

For Against

5. Other Business

To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

-------

Fold

Signature of Proxyholder

Signature(s)

Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

R R J Q

3 3 3 6 5 2

A R 0

Disclaimer

Rokmaster Resources Corp. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 22:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.
