Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Rokmaster Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKR   CA77543A2083

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.

(RKR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/05 05:00:00 pm
0.39 CAD   +1.30%
06:58p2021 Notice and Information Circular (PDF, 422 kB)
PU
06:58p2021 Voting Instruction Form (PDF, 65 kB)
PU
06:58p2021 Form of Proxy (PDF, 64 kB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2021 NI-Card (Financial Statements Request Form) (PDF, 91 kB)

11/05/2021 | 06:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REQUEST FORM

CUSIP No.: 77543A

National Instruments 51-102 and 54-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators provide both registered holders and beneficial owners of a company's securities with the opportunity to elect annually to have their names added to a supplemental mailing list in order to receive a copy of a company's annual and interim financial statements and the corresponding management discussion and analysis ("MD&A").

If you wish to receive printed paper copies of these materials for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the "Company"), please complete this form and return it to:

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.

615 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6

Attention: Corporate Secretary

You will notreceive copies of any financial statements from the Company for the ensuing year if you do not complete and return this form. Copies of the Company's previously issued and current annual and quarterly financial statements and related MD&A are available to shareholders and the public on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com

Please complete (by adding a check mark) the following that applies:

______

Please send me the quarterly interim financial statements and corresponding interim MD&A to those

statements for 2021 fiscal year.

______

Please send me the audited annual financial statements and corresponding MD&A to those statements for

the year ending December 31, 2021, when available.

I confirm that I am a shareholder of the Company.

DATED: _________________________ 2021.

Signature:__________________________________________

Name of Registered/Non-Registered Shareholder - Please Print

Address

City, Province

Postal Code

Fax Number

Name and title of person signing if different from name above

By providing an E-mail address, you will be deemed to be consenting to the electronic delivery to you at such e-mail address of the above selected financial statements, if delivery by electronic means is allowed by applicable regulatory rules and policies.

___________________________________________________

E-mail address (optional)

www.rokmaster.com

Disclaimer

Rokmaster Resources Corp. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 22:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.
06:58p2021 Notice and Information Circular (PDF, 422 kB)
PU
06:58p2021 Voting Instruction Form (PDF, 65 kB)
PU
06:58p2021 Form of Proxy (PDF, 64 kB)
PU
06:58p2021 NI-Card (Financial Statements Request Form) (PDF, 91 kB)
PU
10/25ROKMASTER RESOURCES : to Resume Underground Drill Program at its High-Grade Gold Revel Rid..
AQ
10/25Rokmaster Resources Corp. Concludes Its 2021 Surface Diamond Drill Program and to Resum..
CI
10/20ROKMASTER RESOURCES : Appoints Michael, Kordysz as Vice President Business Development
AQ
10/19ROKMASTER RESOURCES : Appoints Michael (“Mike”) Kordysz As Vice President Busi..
PU
10/19ROKMASTER RESOURCES : Names Business Development Exec
MT
10/19ROKMASTER RESOURCES : Appoints Michael ("Mike") Kordysz as Vice President Business Develop..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,42 M -4,34 M -4,34 M
Net cash 2020 10,2 M 8,16 M 8,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,5 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Rokmaster Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John M. Mirko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Cojuco Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Cowin Chairman
Adam Pankratz Independent Director
James Oliver Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.-46.53%33
BHP GROUP-14.94%132 764
RIO TINTO PLC-18.91%98 926
GLENCORE PLC51.93%62 837
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.57%45 530
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.72%33 564