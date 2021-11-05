2021 NI-Card (Financial Statements Request Form) (PDF, 91 kB)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REQUEST FORM

CUSIP No.: 77543A

National Instruments 51-102 and 54-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators provide both registered holders and beneficial owners of a company's securities with the opportunity to elect annually to have their names added to a supplemental mailing list in order to receive a copy of a company's annual and interim financial statements and the corresponding management discussion and analysis ("MD&A").

If you wish to receive printed paper copies of these materials for Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the "Company"), please complete this form and return it to:

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.

615 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6

Attention: Corporate Secretary

You will notreceive copies of any financial statements from the Company for the ensuing year if you do not complete and return this form. Copies of the Company's previously issued and current annual and quarterly financial statements and related MD&A are available to shareholders and the public on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com

Please complete (by adding a check mark) the following that applies:

______ Please send me the quarterly interim financial statements and corresponding interim MD&A to those statements for 2021 fiscal year. ______ Please send me the audited annual financial statements and corresponding MD&A to those statements for

the year ending December 31, 2021, when available.

I confirm that I am a shareholder of the Company.

DATED: _________________________ 2021.

Signature:__________________________________________

Name of Registered/Non-Registered Shareholder - Please Print

Address

City, Province

Postal Code

Fax Number

Name and title of person signing if different from name above

By providing an E-mail address, you will be deemed to be consenting to the electronic delivery to you at such e-mail address of the above selected financial statements, if delivery by electronic means is allowed by applicable regulatory rules and policies.

___________________________________________________

E-mail address (optional)

www.rokmaster.com