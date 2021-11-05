2021 Notice and Information Circular (PDF, 422 kB) 11/05/2021 | 06:58pm EDT Send by mail :

CORPORATE DATA Head Office Rokmaster Resources Corp. 615 - 625 Howe Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T6 Tel No. (604) 290-4647 Directors and Officers Michael Cowin, Chairman of the Board John Mirko, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Adam Pankratz, Director Dennis Cojuco, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Michael Kordysz, Vice-President Business Development and Strategy Registrar and Transfer Agent Computershare Investor Services Inc. 510 Burrard Street, 3rd Floor Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B9 Legal Counsel Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP Suite 2300, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2B5 Auditor DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 401-905 West Pender St. Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1L6 Listings TSX Venture Exchange - Symbol "RKR" OTCQB - Symbol "RKMSF" Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Symbol "1RR1" ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. 615 - 625 Howe Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T6 Tel No. (604) 290-4647 NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Shareholders of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (hereinafter called the "Company") will be held in the Company's boardroom at Suite 615, 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6, on Friday, the 3rd day of December, 2021 at the hour of 3:00 p.m. (Vancouver time), for the following purposes: To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 together with the report of the auditors therein; To fix the number of directors at three (3); To elect the directors; To appoint the auditors and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; To consider, and if thought fit, pass an ordinary resolution approving the Company's rolling 10% incentive stock option plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular; and To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof. Accompanying this Notice is the Company's Management Information Circular, a form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form (as applicable) and a Financial Statement Request Form. The accompanying Information Circular provides information relating to the matters to be addressed at the Meeting and is incorporated into this Notice. The Company's audited financial statements, report of the auditor and related management's discussion & analysis will be made available at the Meeting, and were mailed to those registered and beneficial Shareholders of the Company who requested them. The audited financial statements are available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. Shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting either in person or by proxy. Those who are unable to attend the Meeting are requested to read the notes to the enclosed form of Proxy and then to, complete, sign and mail the enclosed form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy and in the Information Circular accompanying this Notice. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 29th day of October, 2021. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD (signed) "John Mirko" John Mirko President, Chief Executive Officer and Director ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. 615 - 625 Howe Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T6 TEL NO. (604) 290-4647 INFORMATION CIRCULAR (Containing information as at October 29, 2021 unless indicated otherwise) SOLICITATION OF PROXIES This Information Circular is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the "Company") for use at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders of the Company (and any adjournment thereof) to be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the time and place and for the purposes respectively set forth in the accompanying Notices of Meeting. While it is expected that the solicitation will be primarily by mail, proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by the directors, officers and regular employees of the Company at nominal cost. All costs of solicitation by management will be borne by the Company. The contents and the sending of this Information Circular have been approved by the directors of the Company. APPOINTMENT OF PROXYHOLDER The individuals named in the accompanying form of proxy are John Mirko, the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and Dennis Cojuco, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. A SHAREHOLDER WISHING TO APPOINT SOME OTHER PERSON (WHO NEED NOT BE A SHAREHOLDER) TO REPRESENT HIM OR HER AT THE MEETING HAS THE RIGHT TO DO SO, EITHER BY STRIKING OUT THE NAMES OF THOSE PERSONS NAMED IN THE ACCOMPANYING FORM OF PROXY AND INSERTING THE DESIRED PERSON'S NAME IN THE BLANK SPACE PROVIDED IN THE FORM OF PROXY OR BY COMPLETING ANOTHER FORM OF PROXY. A proxy will not be valid unless the completed form of proxy is received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Transfer Agent"), of 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. REVOCATION OF PROXIES A shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it by an instrument in writing executed by the shareholder or by his attorney authorized in writing or, where the shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer or attorney of the corporation, and delivered either to the registered office of the Company, at Suite 2300, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2B5 at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting, or if adjourned, any reconvening thereof, or to the Chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned, any reconvening thereof or in any other manner provided by law. A revocation of a proxy does not affect any matter on which a vote has been taken prior to the revocation. INFORMATION FOR NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS Only registered shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. Most shareholders of the Company are "non-registered" shareholders because the shares they own are not registered in their names but are instead registered in the names of a brokerage firm, bank or other intermediary or in the name of a clearing agency. Shareholders who do not hold their shares in their own name (referred to herein as "Beneficial Shareholders") should note that only registered shareholders may vote at the Meeting. If common shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those common shares will not be registered in such shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such common shares will more likely be registered under the name of the shareholder's broker or an - 2 - agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities, which company acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). Common shares held by brokers (or their agents or nominees) on behalf of a broker's client can only be voted (for or against resolutions) at the direction of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, brokers and their agents and nominees are prohibited from voting shares for the brokers' clients. Therefore, each Beneficial Shareholder should ensure that voting instructions are communicated to the appropriate person well in advance of the Meeting. Existing regulatory policy requires brokers and other intermediaries to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meeting. The various brokers and other intermediaries have their own mailing procedures and provide their own return instructions to clients, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders in order to ensure that their common shares are voted at the Meeting. Often the form of proxy supplied to a Beneficial Shareholder by its broker is identical to the form of proxy provided by the Company to the registered shareholders. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the registered shareholder (i.e. the broker or agent of the broker) how to vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder. The majority of brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge"). Broadridge typically prepares a machine-readable voting instruction form, mails those forms to the Beneficial Shareholders and asks Beneficial Shareholders to return the forms to Broadridge, or otherwise communicate voting instructions to Broadridge (by way of the internet or telephone, for example). Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of common shares to be represented at the Meeting. A Beneficial Shareholder who receives a Broadridge voting instruction form cannot use that form to vote common shares directly at the Meeting. The voting instruction form must be returned to Broadridge (or instructions respecting the voting of common shares must be communicated to Broadridge) well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the common shares voted. This Information Circular and accompanying materials are being sent to both registered shareholders and Beneficial Shareholders. Beneficial Shareholders fall into two categories - those who object to their identity being known to the issuers of securities which they own ("Objecting Beneficial Owners", or "OBOs") and those who do not object to their identity being made known to the issuers of the securities they own ("Non-ObjectingBeneficial Owners", or "NOBOs"). Subject to the provisions of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101") issuers may request and obtain a list of their NOBOs from intermediaries via their transfer agents. Pursuant to NI 54-101, issuers may obtain and use the NOBO list for distribution of proxy-related materials directly (not via Broadridge) to such NOBOs. If you are a Beneficial Shareholder, and the Company or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name, address and information about your holdings of common shares have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding the common shares on your behalf. The Company has not adopted the notice and access procedure described in NI 54-101 and National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations to distribute its proxy-related materials to the registered shareholders and Beneficial Shareholders. Management of the Company does not intend to pay for intermediaries to forward to OBOs (who have not otherwise waived their right to receive proxy-related materials) under NI 54-101 the proxy-related materials and Form 54- 101F7 - Request for Voting Instructions Made by Intermediary. Accordingly, an OBO will not receive the materials unless the OBO's intermediary assumes the costs of delivery. The Company has decided to take advantage of the provisions of NI 54-101 that permit it to deliver proxy-related materials directly to its NOBOs. By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Company (and not the intermediary holding common shares on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. As a result if you are a NOBO of the Company, you can expect to receive a scannable Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") from the Transfer Agent. Please complete and return the VIF to the Transfer Agent in the envelope provided or by facsimile. The Transfer Agent will tabulate the results of the VIF's received from the Company's NOBOs and will provide appropriate instructions at the Meeting with respect to the shares represented by the VIF's they receive. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

