05/02 09:35:51 am EDT
92.69 USD   -0.23%
04/29ROKU, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/29Roku Shares Rise Following Q1 Results, MoffettNathanson Upgrade
MT
04/29Oppenheimer Adjusts Roku Price Target to $155 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Apple Music Now Available on the Roku Platform

05/02/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Apple Music brings over 90 million songs, 30,000 expert-curated playlists, music videos, the award-winning Apple Music Radio and more, all ad-free, to the Roku platform

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that the Apple Music app, a premium music subscription service developed by Apple Inc, is now available globally on the Roku® platform, America's No. 1 TV streaming platform by hours streamed*. Apple Music subscribers can stream on any Roku device including Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and Roku premium audio products like the Roku Streambar® Pro. Current Apple Music subscribers can access the app with their existing log-in credentials. The app will be available to download later today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005327/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Starting today, Roku users can access over 90 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists for any occasion, ad-free on the Apple Music app. In addition, Roku users with an Apple Music subscription can live stream today’s hits, classics, and country with the award-winning Apple Music Radio, as well as listen to songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library. The Apple Music app also allows users to watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices and sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced lyrics. Subscribing users will also gain access to Apple Music original shows, concerts, and exclusives, as well as personalized recommendations.

Roku users can sign-up for Apple Music today through the Roku channel store for a 1-month free trial. After the trial, Apple Music plans are available for purchase starting at $9.99/month.

For more updates and information about Apple Music, please visit apple.com/music.

*America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, October 2021

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, benefits and availability of discovery+ on The Roku Channel; trends related to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2022
