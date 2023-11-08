Early Black Friday shoppers can save starting Nov. 12 at Roku.com and all major retailers Other deals include Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel for $0.99 each, plus discounts across Peacock, Paramount+, and more

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is kicking off the biggest shopping season of the year with $20 off Roku Streaming Stick 4K, available at Roku.com for $29.99 starting Nov. 12. With the Roku Streaming Stick 4K’s sleek design, intuitive setup, and excellent picture quality, customers can go straight to streaming their favorite entertainment with ease. This holiday, give the gift of the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.1, with 400+ free live TV channels, plus thousands of free hit movies, popular TV shows, and award-winning Roku Originals available on The Roku Channel.

In addition to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku is also offering Black Friday online shoppers access to exclusive Premium Subscriptions and streaming apps starting at $0.99 – as well as discounts on select additional streaming devices. Customers can visit Roku.com for promotions on the Roku Express 4K+ ($24.99) from Nov. 12 to Dec. 2, Roku Ultra ($69.99) from Nov. 19 to Dec. 9, and Roku Streambar ($99.99) from Nov. 17 to Nov. 25.

Roku Express 4K+: The easy and affordable way to experience brilliant picture quality, now for just $24.99 ($15 off MSRP). With the included voice remote, you can watch what you love seamlessly with convenient voice and TV controls.

The easy and affordable way to experience brilliant picture quality, now for just $24.99 ($15 off MSRP). With the included voice remote, you can watch what you love seamlessly with convenient voice and TV controls. Roku Ultra: Elevate your streaming experience with our fastest and most powerful player. Discounted at $69.99 ($30 off MSRP), the Roku Ultra features our best remote, complete with a rechargeable battery, hands-free controls, and more. Plus, with built-in Bluetooth private listening, you can watch your favorite content without disturbing anyone else at home.

Elevate your streaming experience with our fastest and most powerful player. Discounted at $69.99 ($30 off MSRP), the Roku Ultra features our best remote, complete with a rechargeable battery, hands-free controls, and more. Plus, with built-in Bluetooth private listening, you can watch your favorite content without disturbing anyone else at home. Roku Streambar: Get the powerful 2-in-1 upgrade for any TV for the price of $99.99 ($30 off MSRP). Watch your go-to shows or sporting events with crystal-clear dialogue and brilliant 4K picture quality. If you’re looking to entertain this holiday, the room-filling premium sound from our compact device is a great option.

Premium Subscriptions and Offers You Can’t Miss

Check out Roku’s Black Friday deals on 15+ Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel, including AMC+, Hallmark Movies Now, and STARZ®, starting at $0.99/month.

For the first time ever on Black Friday, Roku is excited to include Peacock Premium available at only $2.99/month for three months.

Explore limited-time promotional offers including Paramount+ for as low as $1.99/ month for three months, and more. Plus, new subscribers get three months free of Apple TV+, no separate streaming device purchase required.

Check out our Special Offers page to browse through Roku player deals, Roku TV offers, and more.

