The #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. expands its award-winning lineup of TVs with the Roku Pro Series, delivering premium features and best-in-class quality and technology Roku announces Smart Picture, coming to Roku TV Program spring 2024

Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, announced the new Roku Pro Series TVs, further expanding the lineup of award-winning Roku-branded televisions to bring more choice to consumers. Building on the success of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, the Roku Pro Series delivers a powerful yet simple streaming experience with a brilliant picture, immersive audio, and elegant design that elevates customers’ entertainment. The new models will be available in the U.S. in spring 2024.

Available in three sizes, 55”, 65”, and 75”, Roku Pro Series TVs bring together everything Roku customers have come to love in a refined hardware design. Led by Roku’s teams of experts dedicated to picture quality and audio innovation, Roku Pro Series TVs feature exceptional picture quality with a 4K QLED display, Mini-LED, local dimming, enhanced audio technology for a wide cinematic sound, and a new modern design that rests flat against the wall, all in a TV made for streaming. Powered by the delightful simplicity of Roku’s award-winning operating system and equipped with a new premium Roku remote, the Roku Pro Series models feel elevated yet familiar and intuitive, providing consumers with an enhanced Roku streaming experience.

“Roku Pro Series’ picture and audio quality, polished design, unique features, and ease-of-use bring the market leadership and innovation that Roku is known for to a TV made for streaming,” said Chris Larson, Vice President, Retail Strategy, Roku. “As we hit 10 years of the Roku TV program, we believe this new line of TVs will set a new standard for an elevated streaming experience.”

Roku also announced today that Roku Smart Picture, a new set of features, will come to the Roku TV program in spring 2024. Created by Roku’s Picture Quality Tuning Team for all Roku TV models, including the Roku Pro Series, Roku Smart Picture identifies what type of content is on a screen through methods including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data from content partners to automatically adjust the picture for an optimized viewing experience – ensuring that consumers are getting the best presentation of their favorite content every time.

Pricing and Availability

Roku Pro Series TVs, available in sizes between 55-75”, along with a unique optional mount developed by Roku that marries both design and functionality, will be available in the U.S. beginning spring of 2024 with retail prices under $1,500.

For more information, please visit: https://go.roku.com/pro-series

In addition, today Roku announced the expanded retail availability of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs early this year, with more details to follow.

*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: Q4 2023)

