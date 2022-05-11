Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Roku, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROKU   US77543R1023

ROKU, INC.

(ROKU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
78.72 USD   -6.14%
04:14pRoku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Needham's Technology & Media Conference
BU
05/10discovery+ Launches as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel
BU
05/10Discovery+ Launches as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Needham's Technology & Media Conference

05/11/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16, 2022. Louden is scheduled to participate in a fireside conversation at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Roku’s Investor Relations site at https://www.roku.com/investor.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 710 M - -
Net income 2022 -228 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -50,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 404 M 11 404 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 87,9%
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 83,87 $
Average target price 157,58 $
Spread / Average Target 87,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Wood President, CEO, CFO & Director
Steven P. Louden Chief Financial Officer
Scott de Haas Senior VP-Product Engineering & Operations
Ravi Ahuja Independent Director
Jeffrey Hastings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROKU, INC.-63.25%11 404
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-21.30%37 240
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-26.36%20 047
BOLLORÉ SE-6.50%14 207
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-40.30%13 272
VIVENDI SE-8.79%11 942