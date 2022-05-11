Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Needham's Technology & Media Conference

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16, 2022. Louden is scheduled to participate in a fireside conversation at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Roku’s Investor Relations site at https://www.roku.com/investor.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

