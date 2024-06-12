The ad technology provides marketers of all sizes with equal access to Roku Media, enabling them to drive reach and performance through the ad-buying platform of their choice

SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 12, 2024 - Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, announced Roku Exchange, a TV streaming-first advertising technology solution that connects ad inventory with advertiser demand.

Roku Exchange ensures a direct path between premium ad inventory and the leading programmatic ecosystem in the industry to deliver greater effectiveness for our clients. Combining Roku's premium advertising supply with identity data and AI-driven optimization capabilities, advertisers will be able to maximize the performance of their campaigns, and the process of buying Roku Media and TV streaming ad placements will be accessible to more buyers.

"Roku Exchange is the mediation layer that serves ads and enriches impressions, based on Roku data from over tens of millions of streaming households," saidLouqman Parampath, VP of Product Management, Roku. "Engagement on the Roku platform represents around 50 percent of all time spent watching TV streaming in the U.S.** Democratizing access to Roku Media, which includes video and native ad formats across the ecosystem for all demand-side partners, brings better results for advertisers while also keeping the consumer's experience best in class."

To facilitate the exchange between supply and demand, TV streaming publishers need technology that leverages unique data with flexibility and control. As the central supply hub within the Roku platform, Roku Exchange is responsible for supply integrations, fair auctions, and ad decisioning and is integrated with the Magnite supply-side platform (SSP) to connect into the larger programmatic landscape.

With powerful capabilities from millions of streaming households, Roku Exchange makes TV streaming advertising seamless, by offering:

· Audience-based ad decisioning on Roku Media ad placements, such as Marquee Ads on the home screen, shoppable Action Ads, engaging video ads, and branded buildings within Roku's beloved screensaver, Roku City.

· Robust programmatic access to TV streaming inventory and identity data, enabling advertisers to reach their audiences more accurately and precisely on Roku.

· Rich content signals from the Roku Channel and other premium TV streaming publishers, providing transparent content, genre reporting, and optimization.

· AI optimization to maximize audience engagement with content through personalized ad breaks and tailored ad creative campaigns.

The features within Roku Exchange have long been central to Roku's advertising capabilities and are now optimized to integrate within the programmatic ecosystem.

Demand-side platforms (DSPs) such as The Trade Desk, Google Display & Video 360, and Yahoo DSP benefit from the customization of programmatic signals Roku Exchange can send to drive Roku Media success on their platforms. Roku Exchange customization unlocks access to TV streaming success for a diverse set of advertisers, such as mobile app downloads via Wurl, business-to-business customers through LinkedIn Campaign Manager, and locally targeted advertising campaigns via Madhive.

For more information about Roku Exchange, visit our website.

QUOTES FOR ATTRIBUTION:

Mike Laband, SVP, Platform Revenue at Magnite: "Thanks to our all-encompassing partnership with Roku, we have built an advanced integration and solution enabling Roku Media to be available across the ecosystem. Our integration to provide Roku Media to buyers working with Magnite's demand facilitation efforts as well as Magnite's ClearLine and agency marketplace solutions enables more advertisers to invest in programmatic TV streaming."

Ria Madrid, VP, Advertising Partnerships, Wurl: "Through the Roku Exchange, Wurl is receiving custom tailored bidstream signals that have helped unlock incredible results for our performance marketers. Whether they've just begun their journey with CTV, or are looking for more effective ways to reach their target audiences at times of contextual relevance, advertisers have been able to maximize performance through our growing success with Roku."

Sam Bloom, Head of Partnerships, PMG: "Roku Exchange provides robust ad signal availability enabling us to better connect our audiences and buying strategies across all platforms with Roku Media. This enhances our client's performance significantly. We are consistently impressed by Roku's innovative capabilities in ad technology."

