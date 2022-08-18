Log in
    ROKU   US77543R1023

ROKU, INC.

(ROKU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
77.91 USD   -0.65%
Roku Introduces Three New Roku TV Partners in Mexico: Aiwa, Daewoo, and Sansui

08/18/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Roku TV grows to 12 Brands in Mexico, offering award-winning movies & fan-favorite TV shows

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Oct 2021), announces today the arrival of new Roku TV brands in Mexico: Aiwa, Daewoo, and Sansui. This builds on the Roku TV offering currently available in the country, adding more options for consumers looking for the perfect Roku TV for their family, lifestyle, and home.

Aiwa, noted for having state-of-the-art entertainment products, arrives in Mexico this year with its inaugural Roku TV line. Now with the Roku operating system powering its televisions, Aiwa will offer a new experience in content consumption. The 32” Aiwa Roku TV (model AW-32HM2PRC) and 40” Aiwa Roku TV (model AW-40FM2PRK) will be available in stores in the country starting this August.

Known for its array of well-known consumer electronics devices, Daewoo offers three high-quality models: 32” Daewoo Roku TV (model DAW32R), 40” Daewoo Roku TV, (model DAW40HS), and 50” Daewoo Roku TV (model DAW50UR). Daewoo Roku TV products will be available in Chedraui, Soriana, Coppel, and the main wholesalers in the country.

With the launch of the Sansui Roku TV, the Japanese brand Sansui continues to invest in the Mexican market by introducing 32" HD Sansui Roku TV (model SMX32D6HR), 43" FHD Sansui Roku TV (model SMX43D6FR), and 55" UHD 4K Sansui Roku TV (model SMX55P7UR) that will be available from August this year at Chedraui, and at the official Sansui store on Amazon. Starting in September, the 4K version of the 43" model will be added to the offer of Sansui Roku TV.

"We are very pleased to welcome Aiwa, Daewoo, and Sansui with new Roku TV models in Mexico to bring the best entertainment to homes across the country and strengthening Roku's entertainment offering," said Arthur Van Rest, VP, International of Roku. “With 12 TV brands now offering Roku TV models, consumers will be able to find the perfect Roku TV for their needs that allows them to experience a true smart TV with the incredible features that our televisions offer and enjoy their favorite content and the thousands of free and paid channels on the Roku platform.

These three brands join the Roku TV offering in Mexico, which already includes Hisense, TCL, ATVIO, HKPRO, InFocus, JVC, Philips, Sanyo, and Sharp. Every Roku TV comes with the Roku OS experience built-in, with sizes ranging from 32" to 65" with broad coverage of screen resolutions including HD, FHD, 4K UHD, as well as 8K UHD and with advanced features such as HDR, Dolby Vision, and Quantum Dot support on select 4K models.

With a Roku TV, consumers will be able to stream their favorite TV series, movies, and all the entertainment they love. The Roku OS also features:

  • Private Listening – Users can listen to audio from the TV and stream privately, via a phone, or through a pair of headphones connected to the Roku mobile app.
  • Roku Search Users can find the content they want to watch by searching by title, actor, director, and more categories. Content is ranked by price, so users can see if it is free or requires a subscription or purchase.
  • TV Casting & AirPlay – Users can effortlessly stream, control, and share content directly from iPhone, iPad, or Mac, with AirPlay by opening the casting icon on your phone or tablet and selecting your Roku TV. The content will launch automatically on your Roku TV and playback will begin.

With all Roku TV models, consumers can enjoy free television through an antenna or via cable, and they can stream thousands of free and paid channels such as HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, VIX, Prime Video, Paramount+, Tubi, Pluto TV, MUBI, Apple TV+, and more, as well as music services like Spotify and Apple Music.

The new Roku TV models will be available starting August 2022 in major retailers and online. The different models of Roku TV may vary by region or market in Mexico.

Visit Roku.com for further information about Roku TV models and Roku devices.

The prices of each Roku TV model can be consulted in each store.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits, features, timing, and availability of Roku TV models and Roku TV partnerships; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
