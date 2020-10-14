Log in
Roku : Issues Statement in MV3 Partners LLC Case

10/14/2020

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) released a statement about today’s verdict in the MV3 Partners LLC vs. Roku Inc. case heard in Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas.

“We are pleased with today’s non-infringement verdict which vindicates our position that Roku has no liability to MV3 Partners LLC in this case. We appreciate the efforts of the Court and Jury during these challenging times,” said Joe Hollinger, vice president of litigation and intellectual property at Roku.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in select countries through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the non-infringement verdict in the MV3 Partners LLC vs. Roku Inc. case. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

© Business Wire 2020

