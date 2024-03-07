Season two of the Hello Sunshine and Ally Financial production to premiere later this year after strong season one debut

SAN JOSE, Calif. - March 7, 2024 - Following season one's debut, Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, will bring audiences a second season of its inspiring docuseries "Side Hustlers," starring Emma Grede and Ashley Graham. During its opening weekend, "Side Hustlers" was the #1 on-demand title on The Roku Channel**. Season two of the production from Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, and Ally Financial will introduce a new group of female entrepreneurs and small business owners, seeking life-changing advice and investments from the ultimate mentors, Grede and Graham.

"Working with the extraordinary women of season one to turn their dreams into realities was an unforgettable experience, and we can't wait for viewers to see what we have in store for season two, along with Roku, Hello Sunshine, and Ally," said Emma Grede, CEO of Good American and investor on "Side Hustlers," and Ashley Graham, supermodel, entrepreneur, and investor on "Side Hustlers." "Creating opportunities for women is something that we are both incredibly passionate about, and we can't wait for fans to meet a new group of brilliant female entrepreneurs ready to transform their side hustles into investment-worthy main hustles."

"We could not be more thrilled with the reaction our viewers have already shown 'Side Hustlers,' and we look forward to partnering with Emma Grede, Ashley Graham, and the phenomenal teams at Hello Sunshine and Ally to bring viewers another high-stakes season full of heart and unforgettable stories later this year," said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. "The show's early success illuminates Roku's commitment to working with best-in-class brand partners, premium production partners, and top talent to create authentic, first-of-its-kind programming that can captivate audiences at scale."

"While capturing the realities and ambitions of entrepreneurs everywhere, 'Side Hustlers' intimately highlights the journeys of some of the amazing people turning their side hustles into main hustles," said Sara Rea, Head of Unscripted Television at Hello Sunshine. "As mentors and investors, Emma Grede and Ashley Graham offer advice that is both practical and inspiring. We're so excited to build on the incredible reception to the first season alongside Emma, Ashley, and our fantastic partners at Roku and Ally."

"We are so delighted to tell another set of compelling stories about a new group of side hustlers in season two," said Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer, Ally. "Helping women who share our desire to disrupt industries with the support they need to build their businesses is the true purpose of this project."

"Side Hustlers" follows ambitious female entrepreneurs vying for the chance to build multi-million dollar companies, while juggling the demands of their personal lives and day jobs. With life-changing investments on the line, who will rise to the challenge? Season one of "Side Hustlers" is available to stream for free on The Roku Channel.

"Side Hustlers" is produced by Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, and presented by Ally. Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, and Elizabeth Sandorff executive produce for Hello Sunshine, with Zoe Fairbourn and Kathleen Griffith also serving as producers. Emma Grede and Ashley Graham also serve as executive producers, along with Kimberly Goodman.

The second season of "Side Hustlers" joins Roku's growing slate of Roku Originals, including "The Spiderwick Chronicles," "Honest Renovations," "Morimoto's Sushi Master," "The Great American Baking Show," "Die Hart 2: Die Harter," "Meet Me in Paris," "WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story," and more. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2023, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 120 million people. The Roku Channel is a top-five channel on the Roku platform by active account reach and streaming hour engagement (Q3 2023). Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and more than 400 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners.

*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: Q4 2023)

**#1 by reach and engagement, opening weekend defined as Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Roku and Roku TV are trademarks or registered trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Tradenames, trademarks, and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms - from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series - all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves approximately 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com. For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures. For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Roku U.S. Media Contacts

Nicole Wilcox

nwilcox@roku.com

Sophia Economou

seconomou@roku.com