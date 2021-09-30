Roku : SEMP TCL Announces Partnership With Roku in Brazil

TCL expands global Roku partnership to bring TCL Roku TV models to Brazil and introduces new lineup of SEMP Roku TV models

SEMP TCL, a pioneer electronics company in the Brazilian market, today announced a partnership with Roku, Inc., the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S*. As part of the agreement, TCL will extend its global partnership with Roku to bring TCL Roku TV™ models to Brazil later this year, while also introducing a brand-new lineup of SEMP Roku TV models in the country this week.

The SEMP Roku TV models will come integrated with Roku’s easy-to-use operating system, offering a simple and intuitive user interface, with access to more than 100,000 movies and TV series from thousands of free or paid streaming services, including Netflix, Globoplay, Disney+, Spotify and HBO Max**. In addition, free channels like Pluto TV, Red Bull TV and Vix are also available on the Roku platform. The new SEMP Roku TV models, varying in size from 32 to 50 inches, offer a brilliant picture quality and will be available starting at R$1,949.

TCL Roku TV models will be available in Brazil later this year, ranging from 32 to 50 inches.

“Our goal with these launches is to bring intelligent solutions to everyday life and make it even more practical for consumers to stream content on their televisions. With the increasing number of Brazilians who started watching streaming channels as a replacement for the traditional pay TV package, consumers can choose only the content they want to watch and pay for only those services. As a result, the partnership with Roku in Brazil is so strategic for the company,” says João Rezende, Product & GTM Manager for the TV / Audio and Video category at SEMP TCL.

“We are happy to extend our partnership with TCL to Brazil and to introduce an entire new lineup of Roku TV models with SEMP, an established brand with a history of connecting with consumers in the Brazilian market,” said Arthur van Rest, Vice President of International at Roku. “The new SEMP Roku TV models will bring streaming to even more consumers through our intuitive, easy-to-use streaming platform that offer access to thousands of popular streaming services, all at a great value.”

Roku arrived in Brazil in 2020 and the SEMP Roku TV models are the third brand of Roku TV models to launch in the country.

Additionally, the new SEMP Roku TV lineup includes:

Ease of Use: A simpler smart TV experience that displays all the entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) on one personalized home screen.

A simpler smart TV experience that displays all the entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) on one personalized home screen. Roku Universal Search: It’s easy to discover something great to watch. Simply search by title or actor to receive results for shows and movies across top channels.

It’s easy to discover something great to watch. Simply search by title or actor to receive results for shows and movies across top channels. High Dynamic Range (HDR10): 4K Roku TV models support HDR10 content, making colors brighter and richer, particularly in vibrant scenes like landscapes and cityscapes.

4K Roku TV models support HDR10 content, making colors brighter and richer, particularly in vibrant scenes like landscapes and cityscapes. Roku Remote: A simple remote to navigate TV and streaming channels along with channel shortcut buttons.

A simple remote to navigate TV and streaming channels along with channel shortcut buttons. Free Roku mobile app: Control the TV via the Roku app, which includes a full keyboard, on your mobile device. You can also enjoy private listening with headphones, and the app is available on both Android and iOS.

Control the TV via the Roku app, which includes a full keyboard, on your mobile device. You can also enjoy private listening with headphones, and the app is available on both Android and iOS. Automatic Software updates: Receive new streaming channels and features without lifting a finger through automatic updates of Roku’s operating system.

The SEMP Roku TV models also offer Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Through Airplay, Roku customers can stream, control and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to their supported Roku device, bringing the experience to the big screen. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their Roku device with their voice using the Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.

The 32 and 43 inch SEMP Roku TV models are now available for sale in major retail stores, including Americanas.com, Shoptime.com, Submarino.com. The 50-inch SEMP Roku TV model will be available in the upcoming weeks.

Suggested pricing:

32R5500 SEMP Roku TV: R$1.949 (HD)

43R5500 SEMP Roku TV: R$2.899 (Full HD)

50RK8500 SEMP Roku TV: R$3.759 (4K UHD)

*by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, April 2021).

**Access to the applications and streaming services require a subscription and a connection to the Internet.

About SEMP TCL

SEMP TCL is a pioneer in the Brazilian electronics market, with an impressive history of building innovative products since 1942. The company manufactured the first TV and radio sets in Brazil. In July 2016, SEMP rewrote its history with the Chinese multinational TCL Corporation, when a new joint venture was started with the global leader in Android TVs and the second largest TV manufacturer in the world. The company was renamed SEMP TCL and offered the Brazilian market products from two major brands: SEMP and TCL. As early as 2019, the company consolidated its most relevant partnership in the sports field, after joining the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to sponsor the Brazilian Football Team, and an Ambassador’s team in surfing and soccer featuring Gabriel Medina, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Sophia Medina, Ryan Kainalo and Rodrygo Goes. The company’s boldness, creativity and innovation make SEMP TCL one of the most trusted and respected brands in Brazil, always presenting products with superior quality and design, with intelligent technology that provides the best entertainment experience and connection to consumers. For more information, visit www.semptcl.com.br.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A. For more information, visit www.roku.com.

