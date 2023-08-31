Ciudad de México - 31 de agosto de 2023 - Today, TV Azteca and Roku announced a strategic partnership that will enable brands and agencies to purchase TV streaming advertising on the Roku platform in Mexico through TV Azteca. As a leading name in the broadcasting industry, TV Azteca joins Roku's growing partner network, expanding the platform's reach and delivering efficient, best-in-class ad solutions with the power of digital.

Offering a one-stop media platform for brands and agencies is a key part of TV Azteca's transformational strategy. This holistic media marketing experience both signifies a major leap towards modernization and reflects the company's commitment to staying ahead of the curve in an ever-changing media landscape.

"Our vision is to be more than just a broadcaster; we aspire to be a strategic partner and a one-stop shop for advertisers," said Benjamin Salinas Sada, VP Board of Grupo Salinas. "The integration of several CTV platforms, including Roku, gives us the opportunity to offer a solution that addresses the constantly evolving demands of the modern market."

Already working with TV Azteca on content distribution and now expanding into advertising, Roku continues to grow its business in Mexico, through ad partnerships like this one and by working directly with advertisers and agencies on unique branded content opportunities and ad formats offered by Roku.

"The collaboration with TV Azteca increases our reach in the market and is a significant step to expand our growing ad sales business in Mexico. Working with TV Azteca, a trusted media group with deep connections to brands and advertisers, helps us to accelerate our advertising business and create more impactful marketing," said Mirjam Laux, Vice President, International Advertising at Roku.

Roku launched its first streaming devices in Mexico in 2015. In 2022, it launched its advertising business in Mexico, in parallel with the launch of its own ad-supported streaming service: The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel is a free streaming channel available on Roku devices that offers users access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, including Roku Originals.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Marks included in press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Tradenames, trademarks, and services marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is a leading media conglomerate known for its pioneering efforts in the broadcasting industry. With a legacy of 30 years of delivering quality content to audiences, the company continues to evolve and innovate, embracing the digital era and offering advertisers an integrated platform to elevate their marketing endeavors. TV Azteca is the media branch of Grupo Salinas, a Business Conglomerate of over 50 companies in the financial, education, retail, entertainment, internet and cable services, oil among other sectors.