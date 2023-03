March 10 (Reuters) - Streaming devices maker Roku Inc on Friday said it had about $487 million, or 26% of its cash and cash equivalents, held in deposits with SVB Financial Group, which has been closed down by California banking regulators.

Roku in a regulatory filing also said its deposits with SVB were largely uninsured, sending its shares down 10% in extended trading. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)