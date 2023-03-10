Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Roku, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROKU   US77543R1023

ROKU, INC.

(ROKU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
59.99 USD   -0.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roku says $487 mln held in deposits with Silicon Valley Bank

03/10/2023 | 05:50pm EST
March 10 (Reuters) - Streaming devices maker Roku Inc said on Friday it had about $487 million, or 26% of its cash and cash equivalents, held in deposits with SVB Financial Group, which has been closed down by California banking regulators.

Roku in a regulatory filing also said its deposits with SVB were largely uninsured, sending its shares down 10% in extended trading.

SVB was shuttered by banking regulators on Friday in a bid to protect depositors following a dive in the value of its investment holdings and a rush of withdrawal requests starting just two days ago.

Regulators appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) as receiver, which said that insured depositors will regain access to their deposits no later than Monday.

The shutdown

sent

shockwaves through the startup community as the bank has been central to the formation of many early-stage companies.

Online gaming firm Roblox also said it had about $150 million in deposits with SVB.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROBLOX CORPORATION 0.28% 40.05 Delayed Quote.40.34%
ROKU, INC. -0.88% 59.99 Delayed Quote.48.70%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.16.38%
Analyst Recommendations on ROKU, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 277 M - -
Net income 2023 -738 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 479 M 8 479 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart ROKU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Roku, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROKU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 59,99 $
Average target price 71,05 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Wood President, CEO, CFO & Director
Steven P. Louden Chief Financial Officer
Scott de Haas Senior VP-Product Engineering & Operations
Ray A. Rothrock Independent Director
Neil D. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROKU, INC.48.70%8 479
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-2.27%42 191
BOLLORÉ SE0.67%16 315
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-2.28%15 693
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-14.22%15 499
VIVENDI SE9.76%10 604