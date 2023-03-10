Roku says $487 mln held in deposits with Silicon Valley Bank

March 10 (Reuters) - Streaming devices maker Roku Inc
said on Friday it had about $487 million, or 26% of its
cash and cash equivalents, held in deposits with SVB Financial
Group, which has been closed down by California banking
regulators.
Roku in a regulatory filing also said its deposits with SVB
were largely uninsured, sending its shares down 10% in extended
trading.
SVB was shuttered by banking regulators on Friday in a bid
to protect depositors following a dive in the value of its
investment holdings and a rush of withdrawal requests starting
just two days ago.
Regulators appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
(FDIC) as receiver, which said that insured depositors will
regain access to their deposits no later than Monday.
The shutdown
sent
shockwaves through the startup community as the bank has
been central to the formation of many early-stage companies.
Online gaming firm Roblox also said it had
about $150 million in deposits with SVB.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)