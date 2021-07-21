Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Roku, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ROKU   US77543R1023

ROKU, INC.

(ROKU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roku : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

07/21/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the stock market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 4. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 749 M - -
Net income 2021 53,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 883 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 283x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55 237 M 55 237 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 925
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart ROKU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Roku, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROKU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 417,20 $
Average target price 453,18 $
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Wood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven P. Louden Chief Financial Officer
Scott de Haas Senior VP-Product Engineering & Operations
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Ravi Ahuja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROKU, INC.25.66%57 056
VIVENDI SE4.40%35 382
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-3.00%18 806
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-19.09%18 168
BOLLORÉ SE31.99%16 172
HYBE CO., LTD.86.56%10 543