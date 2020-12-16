Dec 16 (Reuters) - HBO Max, the streaming service from AT&T
Inc-owned WarnerMedia, will be available on the Roku
streaming platform beginning Dec. 17, the companies said on
Wednesday.
Until this deal, Roku was the only TV platform that
did not carry HBO Max. Not being accessible through popular
streaming devices and platforms Roku and Amazon challenged HBO
Max's growth after WarnerMedia launched the service in May.
Roku users will now be able to download HBO Max from the
Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their device to
access all of HBO Max, which includes 10,000 hours of content
from WarnerMedia brands and libraries such as Warner Bros, New
Line Cinema and Cartoon Network.
In early December WarnerMedia announced plans to debut all
of its 2021 films in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day,
including potential blockbusters like “Matrix 4,” “The Suicide
Squad,” “Dune” and “In the Heights.” It is releasing “Wonder
Woman 1984” in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 25.
HBO Max has 12.6 million "activations" or users, compared to
86.8 million paid subscribers for Walt Disney Co's
Disney+ and 195.2 million for Netflix.
(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Aurora Ellis)