ROKU, INC.

ROKU, INC.

(ROKU)
12/16 04:00:00 pm
325.82 USD   +1.77%
ROKU : to carry AT&T's HBO Max streaming service
05:10pRoku Signs Deal to Carry HBO Max, Ending Standoff -- Update
04:59pAT&T : Roku Signs Deal to Carry HBO Max, Ending Standoff
Roku : to carry AT&Ts HBO Max streaming service

12/16/2020 | 05:27pm EST
Dec 16 (Reuters) - HBO Max, the streaming service from AT&T Inc-owned WarnerMedia, will be available on the Roku streaming platform beginning Dec. 17, the companies said on Wednesday.

Until this deal, Roku was the only TV platform that did not carry HBO Max. Not being accessible through popular streaming devices and platforms Roku and Amazon challenged HBO Max's growth after WarnerMedia launched the service in May.

Roku users will now be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their device to access all of HBO Max, which includes 10,000 hours of content from WarnerMedia brands and libraries such as Warner Bros, New Line Cinema and Cartoon Network.

In early December WarnerMedia announced plans to debut all of its 2021 films in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, including potential blockbusters like “Matrix 4,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Dune” and “In the Heights.” It is releasing “Wonder Woman 1984” in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 25.

HBO Max has 12.6 million "activations" or users, compared to 86.8 million paid subscribers for Walt Disney Co's Disney+ and 195.2 million for Netflix. (Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 731 M - -
Net income 2020 -93,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -426x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40 636 M 40 636 M -
EV / Sales 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales 2021 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 85,6%
Technical analysis trends ROKU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 252,76 $
Last Close Price 320,14 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target -21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony J. Wood Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott de Haas Senior VP-Product Engineering & Operations
Steve Louden Chief Financial Officer
Alan S. Henricks Independent Director
Ravi Ahuja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROKU, INC.139.09%40 636
VIVENDI SE-0.93%36 816
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.85.73%17 928
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.0.00%17 183
BOLLORÉ SE-11.72%12 235
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.33.84%9 240
