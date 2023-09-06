Sept 6 (Reuters) - Video streaming company Roku said on Wednesday it will reduce its workforce by about 10% and limit new hiring, among other measures to lower expenses.
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Video streaming company Roku said on Wednesday it will reduce its workforce by about 10% and limit new hiring, among other measures to lower expenses.
