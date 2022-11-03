TCL Roku TV Models Coming to Australia

Today Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) and TCL Electronics announced that TCL Roku TV™ models will be coming to Australia. Starting in early November, Australian consumers can purchase 4K UHD TCL Roku TV models in 55- or 65-inch screen sizes.

Roku® TV models provide consumers with a seamless smart TV experience. The customizable Roku TV home screen combines live TV, traditional inputs, and streaming channels, allowing consumers to personalize according to their viewing habits. Australian Roku TV models include support for Freeview, giving consumers access to terrestrial (DVB-T) free-to-air TV channels such as ABC, SBS, 7, 9, and 10.

“Roku TV models offer a great experience, whether you love watching live TV or are an avid streamer. They combine a great selection of entertainment with unmatched simplicity at a very affordable price point,” said Arthur van Rest, VP, International at Roku. “TCL was one of the first TV manufacturers to embrace Roku TV, and we are excited to expand our global partnership by launching in Australia.”

With a TCL Roku TV, Australian consumers get access to the Roku Channel Store, which offers thousands of free and paid streaming channels. At launch, the Australian channel store includes popular global streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, BritBox and Prime Video, combined with local leading subscription service Stan plus broadcasters 9Now and 7plus, with more services expected to follow over time. Through Roku Pay consumers can easily sign up for trials and subscriptions with the comfort of their remote control.

To find out what to watch next, consumers can leverage Roku’s universal search across top channels, with results ranked by price. Roku TV models work with the free Roku mobile app, which can be used as a remote control, for search, and for private listening. To share media from a mobile device to a Roku TV model, consumers can use the free Roku mobile app or mirror their screen using Airplay 2 or Miracast.

Availability and Pricing

The first TCL Roku TV models are expected to be available starting this month in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes. Suggested retail pricing will be disclosed by TCL.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

